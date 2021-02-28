Almost 20% of American adults are vaccinated. Here are the best performing and worst performing states.





Topline

Nearly one in five American adults has received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus, but some states immunize their residents faster than others, in part due to varying eligibility rules, distribution systems and regional specifics :

Stickers at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincents Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Friday.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

# 1: Alaska leads the country in vaccine distribution, giving at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to 29.5% of adults on Saturday, according to figures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some experts say that Alaska is moving fast in part because federal programs help immunize large Indigenous and military populations in the states

Next best: New Mexico and South Dakota are second and third in the vaccination race, at 27.7% and 26.7% respectively, a feat New Mexico officials log into their portal to Centralized registration and South Dakota officials attribute few health providers to state partnerships.

The rest: 16 other states have vaccinated more than 20% of their 18+ residents, including larger states like Arizona and Massachusetts and sparsely populated places like Wyoming.

California has immunized 19.6% of adults, slightly ahead of the national rate.

The worst: Georgia is the last in the country, with only 15.5% of adults vaccinated, but Gov. Brian Kemp (right) says the state has opened more clinics to boost its ability to shoot in the arms .

Washington, DC’s immunization rate is lower than any state at 13.8%, but the city significantly expanded its eligibility on Saturday.

Large number

48.4 million. That’s the number of Americans who received at least one coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. About 49% of these people have received two injections of either Pfizer or Modernas, which means they are fully immunized.

Key context

After a slow start in mid-December, the United States has typically carried out an average of more than 1.5 million vaccines per day over the past two weeks, and federal officials are pushing to speed up manufacturing to meet the demand. growing demand. But while the federal government is in charge of purchasing vaccines, the distribution of doses to clinics and patients is largely the responsibility of state governments. As a result, eligibility rules vary widely from state to state, and strategies for opening clinics and reaching vulnerable populations also differ. Additionally, researchers say states with a high degree of economic inequality struggle to reach poorer regions.

To monitor

The Johnson & Johnsons coronavirus vaccine is expected to gain federal approval in the coming days, adding a third vaccine to the U.S. arsenal. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnsons drug requires only one injection, which makes it easy to dispense.

Further reading

How some states are administering Covid-19 vaccines twice as fast as others (CNN)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos