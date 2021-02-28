



The UK coronavirus death toll rose once again on Saturday after further deaths in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

NHS England updated the coronavirus daily death totals, with health agencies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also updating their totals.

In Wales, 16 additional deaths were confirmed, resulting in a total of 5,316. Two additional deaths were announced in Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, 525 new cases (benign) were reported, resulting in a total of 201,512. 18 new deaths were reported, resulting in a total of 7,129 deaths.

NHS England reported an additional 257 coronavirus hospital deaths in 48 days. Last Saturday, 307 cases were reported, 436 cases two weeks ago, and 571 cases three weeks ago.

200 new cases have also been reported in Wales.

The number of hospital deaths last Saturday rose by 355 people nationwide, the majority of which occurred in the UK.

The government said that as of Friday, an additional 345 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, a total of 122,415 deaths in the UK.

Separate figures cited in death certificates for Covid-19 as well as additional data on recent deaths for the number of deaths published by statistical agencies in the UK show that there are currently 142,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also revealed that there were 8,523 more laboratory confirmed cases in the UK as of 9 am on Friday.

It will be a total of 4,163,085.

