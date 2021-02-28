More than a third of women in the UK face discrimination due to COVID-related unemployment.





According to the data, 42% of people felt that women were more at a disadvantage for losing their jobs than men with the epidemic, and 58% felt that the current situation made it harder for women to regain similar opportunities. Photo: Getty

About 35% of women in the UK have been discriminated against because of COVID-related job losses, lost promotions, or cuts in salaries.

This stresses that, according to Pipslay, a global consumer research platform, gender equality in the workplace continues to lag behind gender equality in society.

The ongoing epidemic, he said, could not only slow down this global movement, but also reverse important progress made so far. Pipslay surveyed a total of 6,076 people nationwide from February 21 to 23, 2021, with 52% for women and 48% for men.

Almost half (45%) of the British are concerned that the current health crisis will further widen the existing gender wage gap, while 70% believe that businesses should have a work policy that enables equal parenting.

Last year, the Financial Research Institute (IFS) found that after the March blockade, mothers were 1.5 times more likely to quit or lose their job.

Women are also more likely to retreat, so they are 9 percentage points less likely than their fathers to work for their current wages, the study found.

The IFS warned that the difference risks having a greater detrimental impact on a mother’s career progress and income than her father.

This is because the unemployment rate among blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities (BAMEs) has risen more than twice as fast as the percentage of white workers, according to a new study.

The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) said the surge in figures from the COVID-19 pandemic maintains the “mirror of structural racism” in the UK workforce.

Analysis shows that the BAME unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 9.5% between the last quarters of 2019 in the same period last year.

According to the report, the unemployment rate for white workers rose from 3.4% to 4.5% over the same period.

According to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the unemployment rate for black Americans (13.8%) is three times that of whites (4.5%).

