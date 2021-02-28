8,600 asylum seekers now registered to return to the United States from Mexico





EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) El Paso is set to welcome small groups of asylum seekers returning from Mexico starting Friday at a facility where COVID-19 protocols will be enforced and months of planning for their arrival will merge.

La Casa del Refugiado (Refugee House) will receive 25 potential refugees per day until March 10, when the number will double to 50 and then triple to 75 by the end of this month, said Ruben Garcia, executive director of the Annunciation House, the umbrella organization for a series of migrant shelters in El Paso.

Individuals will arrive, they will be able to sleep (and eat). This is very important, very crucial for all of these people who have been in Mexico for almost two years under very difficult conditions, said Garcia. We will help them call their families across the country. These people will buy bus or plane tickets for them, and they will be on their way.

Garcia expects potential refugees to stay in El Paso between 24 and 96 hours. Ninety-nine percent of them will leave El Paso as soon as possible, he said Thursday, as he gave the media a tour of the Casa del Refugiado.

Freedom !: 27 migrants become the first to leave the Matamoros tent camp and continue the asylum process in the United States

The shelter has been inspected by infectious disease specialists and will require guests and employees to wear face masks. Families will receive hygiene packs that include hand sanitizers and a quarantine area is ready in the event of an unexpected infection with COVID-19, Garcia said.

Only asylum seekers that the Department of Homeland Security has placed in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program as of January 2019 and who still have an active case in U.S. immigration court will be allowed to return to the United States, said Melissa Lopez. , Executive Director of Diocesan Services for Migrants and Refugees.

And even those who must have registered to return to a page managed by a United Nations agency, have received and passed a telephone interview, have been specifically informed of when to report and take a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of their return or a day earlier, Lopez said.

This is a first phase and it is important to understand that not everyone will qualify, she said. “If you just arrived last week to apply for asylum, you are not eligible” to fall under the dismantling of the MPP.

Lawyers as well as government officials on both sides of the US-Mexico border fear that potential migrants may misunderstand who is eligible to enter and try to come to the border. Already, Tijuana, Juarez and Matamoros are witnessing the arrival of more potential migrants.

Post-Trump migrants arrive at border with heartbreaking stories, hoping to be admitted to the United States

Those eligible for return will be granted parole at a US port of entry and will be allowed to continue their case in the United States. They will receive a form to transfer their records from El Paso to their destination Houston, Los Angeles, New York, etc.

It will be important that they complete this document accurately and hire a lawyer, as their chances of winning (asylum) are multiplied by five if they do, Lopez said. She expressed concern that simple errors such as writing information on one line that should appear on another, or writing that might not be fully readable, could result in a refusal.

President Biden announced last month that he was canceling the MPP program. DHS officials estimate that of the nearly 70,000 program participants, about 25,000 remain eligible. The rest were rejected, failed trials or returned to their countries of origin.

Garcia said 8,600 potential refugees have registered so far on the UN page and that as of Thursday 350 have met all requirements for re-entry except for the negative COVID-19 test on the same day or over 24 hours, let the UN be a facilitator. If they fail the test, they will be placed in quarantine in Mexico until they are eligible for a retest.

El Paso nonprofits, including Annunciation House, found themselves overwhelmed in late 2018 and early 2019 by the large number of asylum seekers released from DHS custody around the time police agencies from many sectors.

That won’t happen this time around, Garcia and Lopez said, as nonprofits have been preparing for the return of asylum seekers since Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election and also because communication is good between lawyers, local and federal officials.

Right now, the goal is to try to get this program started and treat as many people as possible with as few problems as possible so that we can accommodate more and more numbers on a daily basis, Lopez said.

Garcia said plans were to eventually accommodate up to 250 to 300 returning migrants per day, but he is uncertain when that could happen. Additionally, talks are underway at the federal level to determine whether Title 42, the CDC’s controversial rule that allows DHS to deport unauthorized migrants with border crossing times, will continue, be changed or removed.

Garcia said the Casa del Refugiado can accommodate a maximum of 300 people at a time. In addition, there are other shelters available such as Annunciation House.

Visit the BorderReport.com home page for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos