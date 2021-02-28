UK bids WW2 veterinarian and Covid-19 fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore





Britain said goodbye to Captain Tom Moore on Saturday with a nationally broadcast funeral for a 100-year-old veteran who became a world hero for his massive fundraising efforts during the epidemic.

Soldiers formed the Guardian of Honor in a small ceremony held by the Moore’s family at the crematorium in Bedford, central England.

Six soldiers of the Yorkshire regiment, the successor of one man who served by Moore during World War II, held his coffins, and the Union Jack and his cap and 14 soldiers covered with swords fired salutes.

Later World War II planes were to carry out their flight past.

Moore died on February 2 after receiving treatment for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

He completed more than 100 gardens before his 100th birthday in April of last year, raising nearly 33 million ($45 million, Euro 37.4 million) for medical charities.

The crooked, yet well-groomed veteran’s figure leaned against his walking frame and the image that was barely seen without the shining military service medal and solidarity tie pinned to his blazer was a rare good news in gloomy years.

Queen Elizabeth II made him a knight in the summer of 2020.

His death was marked by national applause, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson participating and lawmakers bowing their heads to Congress.

His funeral was more personal, reflecting family wishes and antivirus restrictions.

Only his two daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his son-in-law were present.

The performance of the charity single “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, recorded by Moore with Michael Ball, was played at the start of the event.

Inspired by the comedian Spike Milligan, who said “I told you I was sick” on a tombstone, he asked for a scream, “I said I was old.”

His remains were later trapped in a family plot in his hometown Yorkshire in northern England, along with his parents and grandparents.

The family has created an online Joe’s book that collects thousands of messages.

“Sir RIP Captain Tom. A really well-lived life and an inspiration for all of us. It’s a light shining on a very dark day,” wrote Debbie Mather.

As Sandra Norbrun writes, “The courage and determination to achieve our goals and the money we raised for the NHS were incredible.”

(AFP)

