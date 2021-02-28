Collins urges Biden to review Canada-U.S. Border order





Senator Susan Collins Susan Margaret Collins Media surrounds wagons for conspiracy theorist Neera Tanden Why flopped Republicans of ‘Never-Trumpers’ see Becerra next target of Confirmation Wars MORE (R-Maine) urged administration Biden to review an order on restrictions on the Canada-U.S. Border amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a February 16 letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Alejandro Mayorkas, Florida Republicans are pushing Biden to implement Trump’s Venezuela Ordinance Hillicon Valley: Privacy, Groups Immigrant Rights Advocate Criticize ‘Smart Wall’ Proposal | New DHS policies aim to tackle cyber ‘epidemic’ | Twitter exploring allowing users to charge for content The Memo: Biden faces first major setback as Tanden launches PLUS, Collins said she hopes they can work towards a fair solution for communities along the border Canada-US level that takes into account localized risk levels.

Collins released the letter on Thursday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict travel restrictions at land ports of entry between the United States and Canada have been in place for almost a calendar year, Collins wrote.

While I appreciate the need to limit non-essential travel to the United States in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, these restrictions should reflect the levels of risk located along our border and allow for some common sense exceptions. , such as visits between relatives. parents or daily local commerce in areas of low COVID-19 transmission, she continued.

The letter comes after DHS tweeted on February 19 that the United States, Canada and Mexico are extending restrictions on non-essential travel at their land borders until March 21, which would keep the restrictions in place for exactly. a year.

To protect our citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada and Mexico are extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders until March 21. We are also working to ensure that essential commerce and travel are maintained. open.

Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 19, 2021

The restrictions were first agreed to last March, but have been extended several times throughout 2020 as the pandemic accelerated and persisted.

Under current restrictions, Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship, and family members and partners can cross for non-essential purposes, the Associated Press reported.

