Analysis: US seeks to put Saudi Crown Prince back in his place – for now





DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have escaped direct punishment after a US intelligence report implicated him in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he is not not come out unscathed.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th King Faisal Air Academy Cadet Group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23, 2018. Photo taken December 23, 2018 2018. Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court / Document via REUTERS / File Photo

The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

President Joe Bidens’ decision to release a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside results in Washington’s position being significantly refocused on the kingdom’s treatment, its human rights record, and its lucrative arms purchases .

By pointing the finger so publicly at Prince Mohammed, the ruler of the kingdom in practice but not in name, Washington has also made it more difficult for its Western allies to deal directly with him.

But if he can want to reduce the 35-year-old crown prince, Washington knows he cannot afford to completely break away from its oldest Arab ally and Iran’s main counterweight in the region.

What we have done … is not sever the relationship but recalibrate it to be more aligned with our interests and values, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Elisabeth Kendall, senior researcher in Arab and Islamic studies at the University of Oxford, said the report was extremely embarrassing for Saudi Arabia and puts other world leaders in the awkward position of having to decide if, when and how continue to deal with the crown. prince.

HUMAN RIGHTS IN FOCUS

Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in the murder of Khashoggis, for which eight people were jailed in Saudi Arabia last year, but said he bears ultimate responsibility because it happened under his watch.

The US administration has imposed sanctions on 76 Saudis, including close collaborators of the prince, sparing the crown prince himself.

But Biden has indicated he will look more broadly at human rights in Saudi Arabia, where the prince has crushed dissent and sidelined or even jailed rivals, including close relatives, in his drive to consolidate the power.

Biden said on Friday he made it clear, during an appeal with King Salman, that murders of political opponents were not acceptable and that human rights violations had to be tackled.

Already, two Saudi political activists of American nationality have been released on bail pending trial. Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was also released after nearly three years in prison, where her relatives said she was tortured, which authorities denied.

A source close to Riyadh’s thinking said the two movements were part of a lever for a new relationship with the Biden administration.

The appeal to King Salman was proof of Bidens’ stated intention to revert to standard protocol by communicating with the ruler, not his heir.

It’s just symbolic enough to show that Trump has put Prince Mohammed in a position he doesn’t deserve, not the one that suits him, and it’s time to put him in his place, a Western diplomat in Riyadh said.

OIL ARMS

Biden may well go beyond the symbolic, as his administration has signaled it could cancel arms sales to one of its biggest buyers if they pose human rights concerns and limit future deals to defensive weapons. .

Washington has also lifted Trump’s ban on dealing with the Iranian-backed Houthi movement which ousted a Saudi-backed government in Yemen and is now at war with Saudi forces and their allies.

The war has left millions destitute and close to famine, and Washington wants it to end.

Still, Biden still needs to tread carefully. King Salman is 85 and crippled, and his son could be in charge of the world’s largest oil exporter – and an important ally against their common enemy, Iran – for decades.

Neil Quilliam, associate researcher at the Chatham House Think Tank, said the report was a blow to the fingers – but that, even with more formal ties, Washington would remain the kingdom’s main defense and security provider.

The alliance dates back to 1945, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt met Saudi King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud on a US Navy cruiser and promised military protection in exchange for access to Saudi oil reserves.

A Western Gulf diplomat said simply: the common interests will not be threatened.

Marwa Rashad reported from London, additional reporting from Raya Jalabi in Dubai; Editing by Michael Georgy, Samia Nakhoul and Kevin Liffey

