British automaker at the intersection as production declines to the level seen almost 40 years ago





It was a grim assessment of the future of British automobile manufacturing.

A few years ago we had the ambition to produce 2 million units a year, said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the automakers and trade associations at a meeting with MP last week. It won’t happen in the near future for some obvious reasons.

The parliamentary committee, which was witnessing Brexit’s impact on the British auto industry, listened carefully while Hawes was making the list of issues.

For one, the impact of the coronavirus reduced UK auto production by 29% in 2020, down to 920,928, the lowest level since 1984.

Another is that the prices of cross-border cars will rise by the couple, due to non-tariff barriers such as paperwork and tariff friction, despite a trade agreement with the EU which means there are no charges imposed on vehicle exports to and from Europe. Is expected. Percentage points.

In industries based on the thin margins and high volumes of wafers, these small adjustments can be very important.

Crisis time

It all sounds like grim news for British automakers. With the industry making difficult decisions on the massive investments required for the transition to electric vehicles, further challenges such as the UK leaving the EU will not improve the UK’s attractiveness as an investment target for global players.

The difficult questions faced by manufacturers are summed up in a crisis decision about the future of Ellesmere Port in Merseyside, and owner Stellantis warned that the 59-year-old factory could be shut down without government support.

The current model when the Astra was built is at the end of its life. Tooling for a new model will cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and if an electric car with a radically different supply chain would cost more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos