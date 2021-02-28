Literary Break: Homes of 11 British writers now becoming vacation homes | Literature tour





Agata Christie

The South Lodge at Greenway, Devon main building is well preserved, as if Agatha Christie had just left. It takes little imagination to imagine yourself listening to one of her manuscript readings in the drawing room. If you are interested in detective work, you will find out for yourself whether the scratches on the bedroom door were made by a family dog. The Christies Holiday House, Greenway, is elegantly and beautifully balanced. It sits high above the river darts and lies in vast grounds with steep slopes with water. The loveliest place in the world is the way she described it. Christie entrusted it to the daughter who handed it over to her son and presented it to the National Trust in 2005. Stayed at the South Lodge, which was once a gardener villa, and stayed in one of three NT villas to rent on a property that could be used all day. They danced lightly on the river and watched boats pass by and steam locomotives headed through the forest to the Greenway Halt. Walk through the garden, pick up two cannons (the scene of the killing of five little pigs), pass the battery and reach the boathouse. The boathouse used Christie as the place to do a terrible murder in Dead Mans Folly. David Suchets, who also starred in the 2013 film adaptation, finally starred as Poirot. Ring the bell at the pier and the ferryman will arrive and take you to Dittisham for lunch at the atmospheric Ferry Boat Inn, or take a cruise to Dartmouth on a Christie Belle river boat and get home from the water. The best mystery of all. 6 characters at 621 two nights, nationaltrust.org.uk

William Shakespeare Photo: Matthew D Shaw

The Arden Hotel, Stratford Until recently, William Shakespeare was a traditional draw for staying in Stratford-upon-Avon, but after Maggie OFarrells Hamnet, his wife Anne Hathaway took the center stage. What kind of woman was she? How did she and Shakespeare cope with the loss of their 11-year-old son Hamnet from the epidemic? This is a question OFarrell imagines, and they certainly travel more reminiscent of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, especially around the 500-year-old thatched house where Shakespeare was courting to become a bride. The gardens at the award-winning Anne Hathaways Cottage (Cottage Lane, Shottery) are also worth a visit. Stylish, modern and very close to the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Arden Hotel is the perfect base to visit all of this. Rooms are comfortable with deep marble bathtubs and fluffy bathrobes. Breakfast in bed is a luxurious thing. There is also a cozy afternoon tea lounge and tempting brasserie food (beetroot arancini with goat cheese mousse and fish and chips are especially good). What’s a better way to recharge and absorb all literary history? Bed and Breakfast at 119, theardenhotelstratford.com

Alfred Lord Tennyson Photo: Jason Swain

Farringford House, Isle of Wight Arriving on the Isle of Wight was thankfully less difficult than in 1853, when Alfred Lord Tennyson and his wife Emily needed a rowing boat to cross Solent while hunting homes to find a new home. The couple settled in Farringford House, an impressive Georgian mansion where the poet winner lived for the next 39 years, welcoming numerous literary houses, including poet winners Louis Carroll and Edward Lear. The stables and other outbuildings on the edge of the estate have been converted into distinctive, self-catering, dog-friendly accommodations that allow you to sleep from 2 to 8 years old and have access to grounds overlooking Fresh Water Bay. Sadly, the summer cottage where Tennyson wrote Maud, Enoch Arden and The Charge of the Light Brigade did not survive, but the original walled kitchen garden was restored by planting apple and quince trees based on the Emilys journal. Tennis courts are provided free of charge, and the grounds adjoin the National Trust Trail to the Needles along the chalk meadows, a path that is little changed from the daily walk along the top of the cliff in Tennyson’s flowing black cloak. A wide-brimmed hat. Accommodation options for 2 to 7 guests. 2 nights 2 nights at 146, farringford.co.uk

Nancy Mitford Photo: Andrew Roland/Alamy

Asthall Manor, Oxfordshire One of the most beautiful Jacobean homes in Cotswolds, Asthall Manor was the home of Nancy Mitford and her family in the 1920s and became a fictional Alconleigh in her novel The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate. One wing of the house has been turned into a bohemian two-bedroom apartment decorated with Nancy’s hand-painted murals and sits above the former family library and music room. A private garden is available. Sleep from 367 to 3 people a week, manorcottages.co.uk

Sir John Betjeman: John MIller

The 43 Cloth Fair, London poet spent 20 years in this Georgian-style home located in an atmospheric alley near Smithfield Market. It is named after the cloth merchants gathered at the Bartholomew Fair. Overlooking the church yard of St Bartholomew the Great, this one-bedroom accommodation reflects Betjemans’ taste for William Morris wallpaper and features a small rooftop terrace. Larger groups can rent nearby apartments for 4 people. 2 out of 770 4 nights, Landmarktrust.org.uk

View of Priests House from White Garden at Vita Sackville-West Sissinghurst Castle. Photo: Sam Milling / National Trust image

Priests House, Cranbrook, Kent Bloomsbury Stay in this red-brick cottage located on the site of an Elizabethan mansion where writer and gardener lived for over 30 years and stroll through the gardens of the world-famous Sissinghurst Castles without crowds. Sackville-West died in a currently restored cottage. It offers after-hours access to Sissinghursts’ formal yet intimate gardens, including the white gardens with box hedges. Or, for B&B, the Sissinghurst Castle Farmhouse, restored by the National Trust, offers views towards the tower where Sarkville-West wrote All Passion Spent and her weekly observer horticultural column. 3 to 6 people per night, nationaltrust.org.uk

John Keats

Keats Cottage, Shanklin, Isle of Wight Cash trapped Keats stayed at Eglantine Cottage (now renamed Keats Cottage) in the summer of 1819, while working on his epic Lamia and now alienated play Otho the Great, his sweet girl Fanny Brawne . Five minutes from the sea, this cottage is now a B&B and also offers two bed apartments. 5 nights at 195, keatscottage.co.uk

DH Lawrence

Sons and Lovers Cottage, NottinghamDH Lawrence spent his childhood in this 1880s terraced coal miner house and inspired his son and lover’s Paul Morels home. The downstairs is now a museum, and the two bedrooms in the attic (room for 5 people) provide a simple base for exploring the Lawrence Literature Trail, including the home he was born near Victoria Street, the current museum. Can accommodate from 50 to 5 people per night stayinbritain.co.uk

Bruce Chatwin Photo: Jack Tait / Alamy

Set in Capel-Y-Ffin Monastery, Monmouthshire, in the Llanthony Valley, eight miles from Hay-on-Wye, the tranquil town of Capel-Y-Ffin, inspired Bruce Chatwins On the Black Hill. Allen Ginsberg saw a grass blade after dropping LSD while staying at publisher Tom Maschlers near vacation homes. Home to sculptor and printmaker Eric Gill (he lived here and designed the Gill Sans typeface), the whitewashed Victorian Abbey was converted into a self-catering apartment. From 150 to 2 to 14 people per night, capelmonastery.co.uk

Ted Hughes1, Aspinall Street, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, birthplace of Poet Laureate, Ted Hughes Photo: Joe Doylem/Alamy

Aspinall Street, near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire The Poet Winner was sent from Mytholmroyd, a Yorkshire town, a few miles from Heptonstall where Sylvia Plath was buried. His childhood home was carefully restored and decorated in the style of the 1930s, including the attic. The room where Hughes slept when he was a kid. Sleeping just 10 miles from Howers, surrounded by fields, wastelands and hills full of barbaric promises, where he drew much inspiration from his poetry. 4 persons, application price, yorkshire-cottages.info

Edmund Blunden

Edmund Blunden, the poet of The Mill, Long Melford, SuffolkWar, ​​documented the horror of indiscriminate firearms flying in the sky, watching two years of activity at Ypres and Somme. He retired from his former mill house in Suffolk for the last decade of his life, and is now a two-bedroom B&B, including a Blundens spacious former study room with log burners and private gardens. 2-4 people, 110 people per room per night, themill-longmelford.com

Please check individual Covid refund and rescheduling policies before booking.

