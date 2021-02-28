Johnson & Johnsons 1-dose injection authorized, giving 3rd COVID-19 vaccine in US





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States receives a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized a Johnson & Johnson vaccine that works with one dose instead of two.

Health experts eagerly await a unique option to speed up vaccinations, as they race against a virus that has already killed more than 510,000 people in the United States and mutates in increasingly worrying ways.

The FDA has said the J & Js vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most serious COVID-19 disease, in a massive study that spanned three continents, protection that has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where the most concerning variants are spread.

The more high-potency vaccines we can get into the better, said Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, ahead of the FDA’s decision.

Shipments of a few million doses to be distributed among the states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J said it plans to deliver 20 million doses to the United States and 100 million by the summer.

J&J is also seeking authorization for the emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. Globally, the company aims to produce around 1 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year. The island nation of Bahrain became the first to allow its use on Thursday.

Below is President Joe Biden’s statement on authorization for emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

“Today, after a rigorous, open and objective scientific review process, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for a safe and effective third vaccine to help us beat the COVID-19 pandemic , the Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. This is exciting news for all Americans and an encouraging development in our efforts to end the crisis.

We know that the more people get vaccinated, the faster we will beat the virus, get back to our friends and loved ones, and get our economy back on track. Thanks to the brilliance of our scientists, the resilience of our people, and the eagerness of Americans in every community to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated, we are moving in the right direction. I look forward to talking more about today’s news and updating the American people on our progress this coming week.

But I want to be clear: this fight is far from over. While we celebrate the news today, I urge all Americans to continue to wash their hands, stay socially aloof, and continue to wear masks. As I have said many times, things are likely to get even worse as newer variants spread, and the current improvement may reverse. My administration will not make the mistake of taking this threat lightly, or simply assuming the best: which is why we need the US bailout to continue this fight in the months to come.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume victory is inevitable. We must continue to remain vigilant, act fast and aggressively, and watch over each other, this is how we will reach this light together.

