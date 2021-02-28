Why doesn’t the United States have a standard bearer?





The United States is distinguished by many aspects of aviation. However, the United States currently does not and likely will not have a national carrier. For such a mature market, it may be surprising to many that the United States does not have a national carrier, but this is hardly surprising given the evolution of the American airline market in the late 20th century.

The United States has some of the largest airlines in the world, but they do not have an official or de facto carrier. Photo: Getty Images The American Airline Market in the 20th Century

The American airline market grew rapidly after World War II. In the 1950s and 1960s, the age of the jet advanced the reach of American airlines. These planes were faster and had the ability to perform longer missions with fewer stopovers, which made commercial aviation in the United States much more efficient and convenient.

American aviation was governed by the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) from the late 1930s. By regulating air service, the ACR would determine which carriers could take which routes, making competition a business decision. to a government decision.

The beginnings of American commercial aviation were so different than they are today. Photo: Getty Images

This has helped some carriers gain access to certain routes and operate with minimal competition or in some cases no competition. However, in the postwar period in the United States, there was a growth in air travel and increased competition on many routes. However, one airline maintained its strong position.

The unofficial American flag bearer

Growing in importance during World War II, Pan Am was truly the unofficial American standard bearer of the 20th century. Even in the post-war period, Pan Am maintained an impressive number of international routes. Pan Am was the first international airline representing the United States. He was known to bring the Beatles to the United States, which further increased the airline’s notoriety.

Pan Am relied on the Boeing 707 for long-haul operations in the early days of the American jet age. Photo: Getty Images

Pan Am, however, still had to face international competition. TWA and Braniff, among several other airlines, have flown overseas, presenting some competition to Pan Am. However, Pan Am competed vigorously against these rivals and maintained its significant international presence.

Pan Am was such an important carrier that it contributed to the development of one of the most iconic aircraft in the world: the Boeing 747. The airline was the launch customer of the Boeing 747 and, arguably, was one of its most emblematic operators. In 1970, the First Lady of the United States, Pat Nixon, christened a Boeing 747, marking the importance of the plane and the airline.

The Pan Am 747 is one of the most recognizable aircraft of the last century. Photo: Getty Images

The first Boeing 747s arrived in Pan Am when the carrier was at its peak with a portfolio of international routes that stretched mainly from the East Coast to South America and Europe. The airline has sought to market itself as a premier airline and has offered a premium experience to its passengers.

The 1970s were the key to Pan Am’s demise

From 1973, Pan Am suffered a lot. Starting with the 1973 oil crisis and growing competition, the airline struggled to resize its operations. However, the real blow for Pan Am came in 1978.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter enacted the Airline Deregulation Act, which phased out the CAB and deregulated the US airline industry. It was essentially with this coup that the United States officially ceased to have even a de facto flag bearer.

Pan Am also operated the iconic Worldport. Photo: Getty Images

During the regulated years, Pan Am could not operate domestic flights. The ACR feared that Pan Am would grow so large that it would monopolize the growing airline market. It therefore left Pan Am to operate international routes with a few exceptions. The carrier seriously wanted domestic routes, but it never got the scale it needed.

So in 1978, all of a sudden, Pan Am had a limited home network and a large international network with almost no connection. On international routes, Pan Am faced a host of new competitors that seriously threatened its business.

From then on, Pan Am was on the slide. After a rough merger with National Airlines, the carrier went through tough 80s and tried various strategies including divesting some assets and advancing the fleet, which helped but was not enough for the airline. . The Lockerbie bombing in 1988 and the financial struggles that followed could not be prepared.

In 1991, Pan Am ceased operations, which led to the end of the first international airline.

In 1991, the once iconic Pan Am was a struggling airline that closed its doors. Photo: Getty Images The United States has not had a flag carrier since

Since the United States opened its air market to competition, the country is not very keen on maintaining a national carrier. Many airlines have definitely tried to take over from being an American airline,

Today the United States has three major international airlines. They are American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. All three have large national networks which help supply their international routes.

American and Delta are two of the largest airlines in the United States. Photo: Getty Images

On the home front, some of the larger airlines include Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska. Budget airlines, such as Spirit and Frontier, supplement the airlines. There are many airlines and this competition is one of the reasons the United States does not have a national carrier.

Flag bearers from all over the world

There are many standard bearers around the world, and they all generally have a few characteristics in common. National carriers are typically an airline that operates the largest portfolio of international routes outside of a country and provides a sense of national pride for their home country. In some cases, these national carriers are government owned, but this is not always the case.

KLM, the national carrier of the Netherlands, does not operate a domestic network, unlike Delta. Photo: Getty Images

Some well-known examples of domestic carriers include British Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Saudia, Qatar Airways, KLM, Air France, Qantas and many more. The UAE actually has two national carriers: Etihad and Emirates. Most of these airlines serve smaller countries that do not need a large home network.

However, national carriers are starting to go out of style. Some domestic carriers, such as Thai Airways and South African Airways, face a difficult future that will require restructuring, while others, such as British Airways and Aeromexico, face strong competitors.

Even though the tail of the American looks like the flag of the United States, it is not the flag bearer of the United States. Photo: Getty Images

The United States does well without a national carrier, and the deregulated aviation market in the United States is not conducive to a single national carrier. Instead of a single national carrier, all US carriers proudly display the US flag at home and abroad, representing the diversity of airlines. For this reason, the United States is unlikely to get a single domestic carrier now or in the future.

Do you think the United States should have a flag bearer, or are you happy that the United States does not? Let us know in the comments!

