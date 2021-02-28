Inside the longest and deepest canal tunnel in England-just outside Manchester





This is the longest and deepest canal tunnel in the UK and can be found just outside Manchester.

Nearly 3/4 mile long and 200 meters underground, the Standedge Tunnel forms part of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and the wider national canal network.

The feat of artificial engineering is often referred to as one of the seven wonders of the waterway connecting Marsden in West Yorkshire and Diggle in Oldham.

Interest in the tunnels once again surged thanks to Luke Clark, a volunteer and tunnel controller on site.

After posting a short video of herself traveling through the tunnel on TikTok, it was quickly shared by people around the world and collected thousands of likes and comments.

Tunnel through a narrow boat (Image: Canal and River Trust)

This video features one of the Canal and River Trust excursion boats passing through a unique tunnel. This includes the section where the water falls from above to the boat and includes interesting facts on the screen for those who have never heard of the aisle before.

In Luke’s video, a narrow boat is being driven. I’m Standedge’s tour controller, so I control the boat’s passage through the tunnel, he told Manchester Evening News.

It’s so narrow that we have to provide a guardian for the person taking the private boat.

It’s so complicated that you should always monitor where people are.

Due to the coronavirus and winter season, general traffic through the current tunnel has been suspended, allowing volunteers like Luke to run tests to improve their skills.

He explained that they are now training to re-collect tunnel knowledge.

Due to social distancing requirements, there cannot be two people behind the boat as in normal operation. So we have someone behind the boat.

This new way of working means more education.

The ship used in the video was one of the travel boats because it provides tours through tunnels.

The Standedge Tunnel, unlike other boat aisles in the United States, runs underneath the Standedge Moor for miles in the Pennine countryside.

Construction began in 1794 and is believed to have contributed to promoting the industrial revolution in northwest England.

Tunnel entrance more than 200 years old (Image: Canal and River Trust)

It’s pretty dark down there. Depending on how entangled the tunnel is, the end of the tunnel is not visible.

There are many narrow parts and most of them are lining. You can see the geological faults of the rock, and this is the case in most cases.

One of its main features is the S-bend. When you build the tunnel, you dig the tunnel at both ends and are about 36 feet apart. So to get it done they dug an S-bend in the middle.

It took 17 years to build the tunnel, and there are many different architectural styles and methods of mining that can be identified as you go through it under the guidance of several senior engineers.

When the tunnel was built, the engineer changed a few, so the construction method changed as well.

Does that mean there are parts that are more luxurious than others and parts that make them think what they think is really good?

The sad part is that it was built before the dynamite era, so black power actually caused quite a few deaths.

The canal tunnel is actually one of four tunnels built 200 years ago.

Two have been dismantled, but the other is still being used as a double-track railway tunnel, with Transpennine Express trains passing daily.

Luke said: It was so close to the railroad tunnel that they used the canal as a construction base and drainage system, so all the water from the rail line was drained into the canal.

When they built the railroad tunnel, instead of building it at both ends, they built it sideways along the canal tunnel.

Thus, there are about 36 dug out of tunnels that are open to the railway line. This is one of the reasons guardians must board when approaching live rail tunnels.

It’s really quiet while you’re there, but sometimes trains pass and you can actually hear it.

Aside from that, stopping and turning everything off is fatally quiet.

Currently, tunnels and visitor centers are not accessible to visitors, but canal boat owners are usually allowed to pass through after obtaining permission and making reservations through the licensing system.

Standedge Tunnel (Image: Canal and River Trust)

Meanwhile, the general public can look forward to an organized boat trip run by the Canal and River Trust, which allows them to explore the tunnel with the safety of boats and volunteers.

Normally, there are about 5 trips per day from Friday to Monday.

That tour is about 30 to 45 minute tasting sessions going through part of the tunnel and returning, Luke said.

You will also be united on a weekly tour where you can experience the entire tunnel.

These are very popular and are always booked, so we considered increasing this year.

It can take about an hour and a half to two hours to go through the tunnel, so you need to plan a day for the full length tour.

It was hoped that visitors could get through the tunnel again at some point in spring.

According to Luke, the reopenings are subject to coronavirus restrictions, which made the trip very difficult to run due to the enclosed nature of the attractions.

He said that because the boat is about 6 feet wide, it is a small space that makes social distancing very difficult.

Meanwhile, those with a passion for boating and an interest in tunnels are lucky, and charities are calling for more volunteers to help with various activities.

Andy Widdowson, the attraction manager, encouraged anyone interested to contact the Canal and River Trust.

Standedge is a real gem of the waterway and offers a fascinating insight into the industrial UK.

Lining part of the tunnel (Image: Canal and River Trust)

We hope to partially reopen the site this spring and follow all the latest Covid guidelines to keep your visitors and colleagues safe.

As we are a charity, our volunteers play a big role in the day-to-day operation of the site and appeal to people to register their interests and get training.

We know it’s a very tough time for many people who can feel isolated. Volunteering is a really great way to meet like-minded people, spend time outdoors and make a difference in the area.

After posting a video of himself on TikTok, Luke is delighted that the tunnel has sparked the interest of a new audience online.

I was really surprised how good the video was.

Quite a few have commented on it. There was a woman from West Yorkshire who didn’t know the tunnel existed so it was nice to introduce her.

I was inspired to get more videos about the tunnel.

There is so much more-nothing compared to the more interesting section.

More information about the Standedge Tunnel and post-closure visit information can be found on the Canal and River Trusts website.

