US Report Documents Atrocities and Ethnic Cleansing in Tigray, NY Times Says | Voice of America





An internal US government report obtained by the New York Times says Ethiopia is waging a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing under the guise of war in the Tigray region, an area largely controlled by Amhara militias in the northern part of the country .

The Times says the report, written earlier in February, describes in stark terms a land of looted homes and abandoned villages where tens of thousands of people are missing.

According to The Times, the report finds that Ethiopian officials and allied militia fighters from the neighboring Amhara region, who have settled in Tigray to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are deliberately and effectively making West Tigray homogeneous across the country. ethnically through the organized use of force and intimidation. .

According to the newspaper, some people fled into the bush or entered Sudan illegally, while others were arrested and forcibly transferred to other parts of Tigray.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday that the United States was gravely concerned at reports of atrocities and the general deterioration of the situation in Tigray.

The United States has repeatedly engaged the Ethiopian government on the importance of ending the violence, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to Tigray, and allowing a full and independent international investigation into all reports of rights violations of human, abuse and atrocities, Blinken said, adding that those responsible for it must be held accountable.

Blinken called on the African Union and regional and international partners to work with the United States to address the crisis in Tigray, including through action at the UN and other relevant bodies.

Blinken also spoke of the activity of Eritrean soldiers in Tigray.

“The immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces from Tigray is an essential first step,” Blinken said. “They should be accompanied by unilateral declarations of cessation of hostilities by all parties to the conflict and a commitment to allow unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.”

Senior Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul, also released a statement on Saturday, urging the Biden administration to take decisive action to hold these people accountable for all the atrocities in the Tigray region.

This must be a high priority as the United States takes on the role of president of the UN Security Council next month, McCaul said.

The armed conflict in Tigray has claimed the lives of thousands of people. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes. The region of more than 5 million people faces shortages of food, water and medicine.

