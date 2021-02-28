How’Detroit in England’ moved from a thriving suburb to a Covid hotspot





The town of Dagenham in London was once a thriving symbol of modern England. Houses lined up here in the decades after World War II, when Britain was still an industrial powerhouse, providing homes to thousands of workers employed by the largest Ford factory outside Detroit.

Today, Dagenham is one of England’s poorest neighborhoods, a forgotten suburb on the edge of East London, full of shabby shops and taverns. The heyday of the industry is behind it, and poverty and racial tensions have disappeared in recent years. And now it’s also one of the highest rates of coronavirus in the United States along with neighbor Barking.

Margaret Hodge, Barking’s representative legislator, said last month that hospitals in the area are under unprecedented pressure. The oxygen supply system, essential for corona 19 patients with infected and damaged lungs, could not cope, she said.

It meant that demand outpaced supply, stopped the hospital from moving, and meant that sick patients had to be returned elsewhere, Hodge told NBC News.

44-year-old Simone Margerison said there is an endless number of people coming and going from a 24-bed ward where both parents are treated at the nearby King George Hospital in Ilford. Magerison said the doctors and nurses were thinned out and the bed was not empty for a long time.

Her mother Carol, 79, suffering from terminal cancer, was admitted to the hospital late last year from coronavirus and died eight days later, on December 27. Her father, Dave, who suffers from dementia, contracted the coronavirus at the hospital. . He died two weeks later on January 10 at the age of 76.

The former Burger King restaurant boarded the Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham. Oli Scarff/Getty Images file

The number of coronavirus cases nationwide has declined due to the UK’s recent national blockade, which took place since early January. Officials at Barking, Havering, and Redbridge University Trust, who manage hospitals in the area, are working to increase the potential flow rate of oxygen when the number of patients is slowly stabilizing and demand is high.

However, while the UK cheered for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine and eventually began to consider an end to the lockdown restrictions, Dagenham’s situation remains unstable. While it was one of Britain’s worst-affected areas during the epidemic, some residents were forced to choose life and livelihoods as the government did not provide adequate support. Local infection rates are well above the national average, according to the latest government data.

Darren Rodwell, leader of the Barking and Dagenham Council, said in some ways this is a story of a poor working class, and that you have to defend yourself. The main parties and generally established.

The poor working class, having to clean the streets and wait for the table, had no choice, so he had to go to work. The cost was incurred by the coronavirus.

The price of poverty

Such a terrible situation was hard to imagine in the 1950s and 1960s when the Ford plant employed at least 40,000 people and more than thousands worked in the surrounding auxiliary industries. However, the last car was launched on the Dagenham production line in 2002, and now about 2,400 people work in the engine plant owned by the automaker.

Poverty has plagued the area for years. Barking and Dagenham’s educational achievement is among the lowest among Londons boroughs and one of the lowest in the UK, and according to the government’s Multiple Deprivation Index, the region has the highest levels of income shortages across the UK. Official assessment of local living conditions across the country. According to the Bureau of Statistics, Barking and Dagenham’s unemployment rate is 6.8%, the highest in London, almost two points above the national average.

You still have white working-class kids who don’t do well in the school generation, Hodge said.

The Multiple Deprivation Index measures how deprived regions are compared to other regions of the country using data on income, education, employment, crime and other issues. Terms such as poverty and deprivation are often used interchangeably, but as a statistical framework, deprivation is intended to more broadly measure resource scarcity.

As the demographics of the community began to change, so did racial conflicts. During the first decade of the 21st century, black and Muslim inhabitants were introduced to Dagenham. Settled in this area dotted with Eastern European India and Romanian shops. Meanwhile, according to the most recent UK census, from 2001 to 2011, Dagenham’s white British population fell from over 80% to less than 50%.

The combination of this de-industrialization, increasing poverty and rapid demographic change has polarized the community, Rodwell said.

The truck displays a poster encouraging voters to support the British Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dagenham from the UKOli Scarff/Getty Images file.

The British Nationalist Party (BNP), the successor to the neo-Nazi National Front, took 12 out of 51 local council seats in 2006. The party’s influence has weakened in the community and nationwide, but there are currently no seats. The government’s dissatisfaction with the lack of economic opportunity and the anger of the traditional political elite remain in Dagenham.

Nigel Farage, former populist leader of the right-wing British Independence Party, who campaigned for the UK’s withdrawal from Europe, took advantage of this frustration very nimblely, said Richard Courtney of the University of East London. Local wing extremism.

UKIP’s message about Europe’s failure to resolve immigration issues has sparked repercussions among disgruntled blue-collar voters. It’s not that I don’t like black people, but it’s about immigrants who are poor or get something for free, Courtney said.

Official figures collected by the Metropolitan Police show that racist and religious hate crimes in the area have increased by more than 22% compared to last year. A report on hate crimes by the Barking and Dagenham Community Safety Partnership, a multi-organizational group focused on crime resolution, also found that numerous studies show that the majority of hate crimes have not been reported.

In 2016, Barking and Dagenham overwhelmingly favored Brexit, which took effect earlier this year.

Brexit is a symptom left behind, Hodge said. BNP was a protest vote, and Brexit was a protest vote against everything going on in their lives.

No good options

The forgotten feeling continued. Today, Dagenham residents say they have limited options in the midst of an epidemic. Many residents work in low-paid jobs such as store clerks or security guards and are unable to work from home. Some have to commute to central London using public transport.

If you have to pay the rent, you have to go to work regardless of the coronavirus, Dagenham’s healthcare practitioner Reema Huzair said that sometimes she has to commute for an hour from her home in London to the hospital in South London where she works. The level of deprivation is not their fault. They were ignored by a system that wasn’t set up to take care of them.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health in January, only 17% of people with coronavirus symptoms across the UK tested positive for fear of losing their income if they tested positive and needed self-isolation. The newspaper suggested that the government pays £500 (about $700) to everyone in the country who test positive to stay home. The Prime Minister’s Office said in January that the government was not considering the idea.

Ford Transit vans are loaded onto a transport train at Ford Motor Co.’s engine assembly plant in Dagenham, UK, via Getty Images file by Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg.

Moreover, Dagenham’s health workers say the government has not done enough outreach in the community to explain the importance of things like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The government just said: “These are the rules. You just have to obey them,” Huzair said. People who live here are listening to the rules, but there is no reason to stick to them. It’s kind of blank for them.

Joanne Ellery, supervisor at the Covid-19 testing center in Dagenham, agreed that local residents did not receive the message. Part of the problem is that the government is communicating primarily in English, which means that instructions on how to stay safe have not been delivered to those who do not read or watch the news, especially immigrants.

Rodwell said the local council is working with the Citizens Alliance Network, a coalition of 85 different communities, resources and religious groups to support more than 30,000 families and individuals during the epidemic.

Brexit Party supporters are investigating European elections on Dagenham Street in England. Vicky Flores / In Pictures via Getty Images file

However, the economic distress from the coronavirus crisis will continue. According to the Bank of England’s most recent monetary policy report, published in February, the UK economy is expected to decline 4.2% in the first three months of 2021, and the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 7.8% this year.

While the country’s vaccine release could help the economy recover, the report said the outlook “remains unusually uncertain.” Hodge was concerned that Brexit would exacerbate poverty, which voters are already struggling with.

Rodwell is still optimistic. He said a Los Angeles-based developer signed a contract to build a new film studio in the area in November, and plans were submitted to move three wholesale markets in London to the area as well. As the borough is working to build a new identity as a creative hub and gateway to London, it expects to attract more than 100,000 new residents over the next 20 years.

We have many similarities with Detroit, Rodwell said. What it does is rebuild.

