How idle car factories sped up demand for US chip subsidies





When US President Joe Biden stood at a lectern holding a microchip on Wednesday and pledged to support $ 37 billion in federal subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that came produced much faster than industry insiders anticipated.

For years, chip industry executives and US government officials have worried about the slow drift of expensive chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While large American companies such as Qualcomm Inc. and Nvidia Corp. dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to manufacture the chips they design.

As tensions with China escalated last year, U.S. lawmakers authorized manufacturing subsidies as part of an annual military spending bill, fearing that relying on foreign factories for advanced chips poses national security risks. However, funding for grants was not guaranteed.

Then came the crackle of the automatic chip. Ford Motor Co. said a shortage of chips could cut a fifth of its first-quarter production, and General Motors Co. has cut production in North America.

“This brings out the message very clearly that the semiconductor is really an essential component in many end products that we take for granted,” said Mike Rosa, head of strategic and technical marketing for a group within the toolmaker. semiconductor manufacturing company Applied Materials Inc. which sells tools to automotive chip factories.

Within weeks, automakers joined with chip companies in asking for subsidies from chip factories, and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Biden both pledged to fight for funding.

Industry supporters now aim to be part of a set of anti-China laws that Schumer hopes to bring to the Senate this spring. Still, all agree that it won’t do much to fix the immediate auto chip problem.

Headlines about idle car factories resonated with the public who had ignored abstract warnings in the past, said Jim Lewis, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Lawmakers, already worried that a promised infrastructure bill fails to materialize this year, decided to push for a quick fix.

“No one wants to be seen as kind to China. No one wants to tell Ford workers in their district, “Sorry, I can’t help,” Lewis said. “It was one of those times when everything lined up.”

The package includes matching funds for state grants and local chip factories, a provision that has the potential to increase competition between states, including Texas and Arizona, to accommodate new chip factories that can cost up to $ 20 billion.

The grants could benefit a plant in Arizona proposed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and another in Texas envisaged by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., even if these factories would be geared towards high-end chips for smartphones and laptops, rather than to simpler automotive chips. And those factories would not come into operation until 2023 or 2024, according to plans disclosed by the companies, the world’s two largest chipmakers.

In the longer term, a multitude of American companies should also benefit. Any chipmaker who builds factories will get many tools from American companies such as Applied, Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp.

Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc and GlobalFoundries, which already have factory networks in the United States, will likely benefit as well.

Smaller specialty chip factories could also benefit.

“The recent chip shortage in the automotive industry has highlighted the need to strengthen the microelectronics supply chain in the United States,” said Thomas Sonderman, managing director of SkyWater Technology, a chipmaker based in the United States. Minnesota, which manufactures automotive and defense chips. “We believe SkyWater is uniquely positioned because of our differentiated business model and our status as a contract manufacturer of pure play semiconductors owned and operated in the United States.”

Even with subsidies, US companies still have to compete with low-cost Asian suppliers in the long run, and the immediate auto chip problems are likely to persist.

Surya Iyer, vice president of Minnesota-based Polar Semiconductor, which makes chips for automakers, said his plant was being booked beyond capacity and had started speeding up some orders while slowing others, to best meet the needs of car manufacturers.

“We expect this level of demand to continue for at least the next 12 months, maybe even longer,” he said.

