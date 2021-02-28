British companies strike pension deals to relieve pressure from epidemic





Some of the UK’s largest publicly traded companies agree to share future dividends with their pension schemes by entering into deals with trustees to ease the pressures caused by Covid-19.

Since the epidemic began, about 200 companies supporting traditional “final pay” style pension plans have tried to negotiate donated leave along with retirement plans to deal with the cash crunch caused by the blockade.

This week, British Airways signed a contract with a pension trustee to defer a scheduled payment of £450 million.

BA is the most famous company to disclose this move, but more companies are expected to postpone payments, especially in sectors that are hit hard, such as retail, hospitality and transportation.

The BA agreed that as part of its deferral plan, its dividend payments to its parent company IAG will be consistent with contributions to the pension scheme equivalent to 50% of the value of the dividends paid from 2024.

Pension experts said more companies are agreeing to deals that limit cash leaving business through future dividends or other expenses.

Wayne Segers, partner at consulting firm XPS, said, “We are seeing more of these mechanisms by which trustees and companies agree to share future gains such as dividend payments or profits.

For example, profits above a certain level can increase or make payments for an annuity plan faster.”

Mike Smedley, partner of pension consultant Isio, said “as usual” custodians considering paid vacation requests could seek security for business assets or find other types of support.

“But in the current environment, the business has limited flexibility and the trustee’s focus is to limit downside risk,” Smedley said.

“Essentially, if the company has extra cash and a significant pension deficit, we expect the trustee to want a fair share.”

Tour operator Tui has a deferred pension donation of £45 million after paying off donations missed between April and June of last year. It did not say how to repay the currently deferred pension debt.

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers has postponed £13 million pension payments and expects to repay them in a lump sum cash payment.

Whitbread, the UK’s largest hospitality company, did not stop paying pension funds in October, but announced they had agreed to a pension fund that it could not pay dividends before March 2022.

Pension regulators are advising trustees to take a pragmatic approach to requests to stop payments. The total value for the postponed contribution could not be provided immediately.

A regulator spokesman said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, our goal is to strike a balance between the long-term protection of pension savers and the short-term health of our sponsoring employers through easements introduced by us and the government.

“It is clear that the best support for the pension system is a strong employer. Therefore, it is important to balance the risk to members while supporting businesses and trustees through this crisis.”

