Both UK sectors saw a lucrative year in 2020 despite the epidemic





The UK’s lamb exports increased by almost 10% last year despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newly released data for 2020 showed a lucrative year for this sector against the backdrop of declining exports and changing consumer patterns.

According to figures from HMRC, exports increased by almost 10%, while total volume was 88,200 tons, down 7.2% (or 6,850 tons) since 2019 when exports were strong.

The main reason for the sharp decline in lamb exports in the UK is a 10.4% decline in shipments to France, the UK’s largest foreign market.

Compared to the total volume in 2018, the volume and value of lamb exports in 2020 were quite high, increasing by 19.1% and 6.1% respectively.

The amount of lamb imported into the UK fell 6.6% last year to a total of 58,500 tons.

Factors contributing to changes in meat movement include the impact of the pandemic and the overall decline in lamb production in the UK by 3.7%.

These factors are coupled with uncertainty after Brexit and global problems such as the African swine fever crisis in Asia.

Changes in demand have also led to a decline in beef exports. Total exports decreased by 13.8%, but their value also decreased by 17.3%.

Hybu Cig Cymru Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to trade in 2020.

However, demand has not declined in some emerging markets and countries where products are primarily sold retail.

HCC’s data analyst Glesni Phillips said: “Exports to the Middle East rose 18.3%, while value increased 37.4%, led by Welsh processors.

“Also, with Welsh Lamb securing a significant new business in the retail sector, shipments to Italy increased by 27.7% (an additional 1,150 tonnes).

Philips explained that the level of income has also decreased due to domestic and foreign factors.

Due to the nature of the lamb supply in the UK, imports are often the highest during the first half. In 2020, this coincided with the onset of the pandemic.

New Zealand is a major importer of lamb into our country, and shipments declined by 2.4% due to an overall decline due to drought that limited supply.

“This has been combined with the continuing increase in demand for meat in Asia following the African swine fever that has driven some New Zealand lamb away from the UK.

The overall decline in beef exports could be attributed to Covid-19 disrupting trade flows despite a 1.9% increase in beef production in the UK over the period.

Beef prices in the UK were also relatively high, which made exports less competitive.

During the year, imports of beef from Ireland, the Netherlands and Poland declined, resulting in an overall decline of 3.3%, while value fell by 2.9%.

2020 was unprecedented in all industries, and the red meat sector was no exception, Phillips explained.

However, the solid support from our UK customers has ensured continued retail demand for red meat. “

