Vulnerable Children’Forgotten’ at Covid Vaccine Launch, UK Charity Announced | Vaccines and vaccinations





Thousands of the UK’s most vulnerable children are being forgotten from the coronavirus vaccine launch, the charity has urged pastors to help struggling families.

The United States has met its vaccination targets for the most clinically vulnerable adults, but people under the age of 16 are not eligible because the vaccine is currently not licensed to minors.

While most children are relatively unaffected by the coronavirus and are more likely to be unwell from the infection, children with an underlying condition are at risk for serious illness. Many children with disabilities have been wearing protective shields to keep them safe since last March and have been absent from school for a year.

James Taylor, Scope’s Executive Director of Social Change, said: Many families with children with disabilities were pushed to the limit during the epidemic. And many feel completely forgotten by the government after being shut down for almost a year, deprived of support, education and social work.

For parents of children with complex conditions, it is a very complex picture of when the family can stop shielding. We urge the government to issue clear and accessible information on vaccines to alleviate this anxiety.

Quick Guide Vaccines: How effective are each vaccine and how many vaccines have you ordered in the UK?

Pfizer / BioNTech

Country USA / Germany

95% efficacy per week after the second injection. Pfizer is only 52% after the first vaccination, but the UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) says this number could increase to 90% after 21 days.

The UK ordered a 40m capacity.

Dose clinical trials were administered twice at 21-day intervals. Britain has increased this period to 12 weeks.

Oxford / Astra Zeneca

Country uk

Efficacy 70.4% after 14 days of the second dose, if administered as a full dose after a half dose, can have up to 90% efficacy. There is no serious illness or hospitalization for the person who has been vaccinated. There are concerns that it is less effective against South African coronavirus strains.

Britain has ordered a dose of 100 million.

2, 4 to 12 weeks apart

Modern

Country usa

Efficacy Phase 3 test results suggest 94.1%.

The UK ordered 17 million servings in March or April.

2 doses every 28 days

Novavax

Country usa

The efficacy phase 3 trial suggests 89.3%.

60 million doses ordered from the UK (mainly scheduled for distribution in the second half)

Dose 2

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Country usa

In the U.S. trial, an efficacy of 72% in preventing mild to moderate cases was observed, whereas an efficacy of 66% was observed in an international trial. 85% efficacy against serious illness, 100% protection against hospitalization and death.

30 million capacity ordered from UK

Dosage: One, unique among Covid vaccines with phase 3 results so far

Photo: Stphane Mah / X02520

Kirsteen McNish has been protecting her 11-year-old daughter at home with a history of Down syndrome and pneumonia since March. Most people had speculation that my daughter was getting vaccinated, but there was no news and people assume she wasn’t covered yet. It is very stressful, especially when there is someone who knows how long you are at home. It felt like a guess and was repeatedly chasing for answers.

Another mother told the Guardian anonymously that she had to give up her nurse job last year to protect her extremely vulnerable four-year-old son. Soon he returned to work and was scared about hurting his son. What steps must be taken to ensure that children on the vaccination list can be educated safely. The fact that Covid is harmless to healthy children cannot be reassured when your child has received life support once before because of the condition.

WellChild, a charity for severely ill children, says it has heard concerns about the availability and safety of vaccines for children from a network of 2,500 parents and caregivers. WellChild Chief Executive Colin Dyer said: What is urgently needed now is a clearly communicated roadmap to this crisis for clinically vulnerable children and their families, including a thorough assessment of vaccine safety in this particular group. .

The efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be tested in children under 6 years of age, and several trials are ongoing to develop a safe and effective vaccine in teens.

Currently, doctors can take off the label in extreme situations, which means they can vaccinate vulnerable children at their discretion. The Guardian understands that this is a rare case that is not widely known except briefly mentioned at a Downing Street press conference last January.

Una Summerson, director of campaigns for disability charity contacts, said this would only add confusion to worried parents. She said: [It] A lot of false hopes have arisen for the parent caregivers of the Facebook group who made talking with their child’s consultant to prepare the vaccine as a green sign. In fact, this vaccine is not licensed for use in children, and no timetable has been published for vaccination to vulnerable children. The family just needs to know what’s going on.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said: Under the guidelines of the Drug and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), clinicians may prescribe vaccinations to people outside the group who are permitted to be vaccinated in exceptional circumstances.

Almost all children with Covid-19 have no symptoms or only mild illness. For the very few children who are at higher risk of getting the virus and serious illness, the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) has advised that vaccination may be appropriate.

JCVI advises that this is a decision made by doctors and clinicians on a case-by-case basis and should be discussed carefully between the child’s parent or guardian and the GP.

