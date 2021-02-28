United States calls on African Union to put pressure on worsening crisis in Ethiopian Tigray





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called on the African Union and other international partners to help resolve a worsening crisis in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region as he condemned the alleged atrocities in the fighting.

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in the Tigray region carries her child near the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in the village of Hamdayet. REUTERS / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Blinkens’ statement suggested growing frustration over Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea’s response to what the senior US diplomat described as a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Her remarks came a day after Amnesty International released a report accusing Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians in Tigray in 24 hours last year, an incident it called a potential crime against the humanity.

Eritrea has dismissed the charges.

The United States is gravely concerned about the reported atrocities and the general deterioration of the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Blinken said.

We call on international partners, in particular the African Union and regional partners, to work with us to address the crisis in Tigray, in particular through action at the United Nations and in other relevant bodies.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds ousted the former local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from the regional capital Mekelle in November, but low-level fighting continued.

Thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been driven from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region of over 5 million people.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied that Eritrean troops were involved in the conflict, although dozens of witnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general have reported their presence.

Yet Ethiopia’s state-run Human Rights Commission issued a statement on Friday that coincides with Amnesty’s report, saying preliminary inquiries indicated Eritrean soldiers killed an unknown number of civilians in Axum, an ancient city in northern Ethiopia. He said the killings were in retaliation for an earlier attack by TPLF soldiers.

Amnesty said Eritrean soldiers executed men and boys in the streets and looted extensively.

Blinken noted Ethiopia’s commitments to full accountability, including international support for the investigation of human rights violations and to allow unhindered humanitarian access.

The immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces from Tigray is an essential first step, Blinken said.

They should be accompanied by unilateral declarations of cessation of hostilities by all parties to the conflict and a commitment to allow the unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Edited by William Mallard

