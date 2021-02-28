Glasgow-based Exizent named #3 fintech in UK





The Glasgow-based financial technology company ranks third on the UK’s Top 50 Fintech Companies and Startups list.

Glasgow-based Exizent was founded by Nick Cousins ​​and Aleks Tomczyk and wants to revolutionize the bereavement process.

Exizent ranks third on TechRound FinTech50, the highest ranked Scottish company, and is the only company in the top ten.

Fintech50 ranks fintech businesses and startups for their innovation and contribution to the UK’s fast-growing startup scene.

Exizent has developed a platform that connects the data, services and networks of the people involved when someone dies.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Nick Cousins ​​said: We are very pleased that our platform has been recognized by the renowned Fintech50. This is proof of the outstanding team members at Exizent.

It’s a real honor to be ranked third in the UK with renowned companies like PensionBee and Pleo, which reinforces our belief in technology and reinforces our belief in the platform that is a fundamental part of the bereavement ecosystem.

Glasgow tech startup attracts 3.6m to disrupt bereavement process

