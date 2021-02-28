US ‘gravely concerned’ over reports of human rights abuses in Ethiopia, says Secretary of State Blinken





The United States is gravely concerned about the reported atrocities and the general deterioration of the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the United States’ most severe statement on the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. Ethiopia.

Accounts of atrocities committed by Ethiopian forces against residents of the country’s northwestern region, Tigray, have been detailed in reports from the Associated Press and Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted the elections.

We strongly condemn the killings, forced evictions and displacements, sexual assaults and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses by several parties which several organizations have reported to Tigray. We are also deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis, Blinken said in a statement on Saturday.

Those responsible for abuses in Tigray must be held accountable, Blinken added, calling for an independent international investigation into reports of human rights violations.

The United States has called for the immediate withdrawal from Tigray of troops from the neighboring country of Eritrea and Amhara, the Ethiopian region bordering the Tigray. He also called on the Ethiopian government to cease all hostilities in Tigray and to allow unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.

USAID will deploy a disaster assistance team to provide “life-saving assistance,” Blinkin said.

Highlighting US concern over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield raised the issue during a series of bilateral meetings with Council members security policy.

Alarms are growing over the fate of the Tigray regions, 6 million people, as fighting is said to be fiercer than ever between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now fugitive Tigray rulers who once dominated the Ethiopian government.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed since the conflict began in November. Aid officials have warned that an increasing number of people could starve to death in Tigray.

