It was led by a British variant tracker. Now others are following.





When British scientists hurried to set up a system to track the evolution of the coronavirus earlier last year, they faced the question of whether it would be worth the effort.

During the first few months of the crisis, the pathogen appeared to be undergoing limited and insignificant changes. Each genome analyzed by UK operations looked similar to the last, and even experts in this field were somewhat skeptical.

“People actually thought it was a waste of time. Nick Loman, professor of genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Birmingham, who helped launch the project, said. “During the pandemic, there was a factor here that makes collecting very expensive stamps.

Since then, with the emergence of dangerous strains in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, questions about the value of the organization have disappeared. Other countries are vying to catch up with sequencing, and U.S. President Joe Biden will spend nearly $200 million tracking strains this month following a closer look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Announced that it would be.

The COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium has become a global model for analyzing genomes for signs that the coronavirus is gaining power to spread or kill. More scientists have reported that new versions are available from Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc. And Pfizer Inc., trusted by the world, with more than 2.5 million deaths worldwide. And BioNTech SE’s vaccine can be avoided.

The UK group, led by Cambridge University microbiologist Sharon Peacock, plans to expand education for everyone from lab technicians to policy makers to strengthen global monitoring. As the virus spreads, there is concern that some regions will lack the ability to detect mutations that could undermine vaccination campaigns everywhere, not just vaccines.

Eyes on the virus

In an interview, Peacock said, “We have been keeping an eye on the virus in many parts of the world. “I am afraid of a future where the world has no information about the virus, cannot be vaccinated, the burden of disease is great, and everyone else is divided into two.

As the program is known, COG-UK is rooted in early discussions with Patrick Vallance, UK’s chief scientific advisor, and came together in weeks as Peacock turned to Loman and other scientists for help. They received an initial 20 million ($28 million) in government funding.

Researchers analyze samples from COVID-19 patients in local laboratories and at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in southern Cambridge. That rate is three times that of two months ago, with approximately 30,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequencing per week. This is more than double that of the United States, even after a significant rise in CDC by Director Rochelle Walensky, which it acquired last month.

To date, COG-UK has provided nearly half of the coronavirus sequences shared with a global database called GISAID. Most changes in the virus are harmless, but some have set off alarms.

Explosion of evolution

In early December, infections surged around London and Kent in southeast England, despite tighter restrictions. Program scientists in the UK have found something peculiar: more than half of the viruses that cause this case looked very similar genetically.

According to Birminghams Loman, the group of changes accumulated in this version of the virus pops out of the rest of the family tree, foreshadowing a “explosion of evolution”. Further analysis shows that the strain is much more contagious than the previous strain. Furthermore, they were moving to other parts of the country.

Six days before Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened control over travel and travel and warned with a heavier heart about a new, more contagious variant called B.1.1.7. Soon after, it spread to more than 50 countries, including Japan, the United States, Australia, Germany and Singapore.

Meanwhile, mutations in South Africa and Brazil have shown the ability to decrease even if the vaccine’s efficacy is not overcome. This has raised the profile of companies like Oxford Nanopore Technologies in the UK that make virus sequencing equipment.

Gordon Sanghera, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Nanopore, said his work in the UK is “not very recognized. “The virus will mutate and move. I find this stuff in countries with many sequences. You need to know what it is and move quickly.

Despite efforts to track the virus and obtain a vaccine, the UK has had the highest number of deaths in Europe since the early pandemic mistakes the government faced fierce criticism. With fewer new cases and rapid release of the vaccine, Johnson declared that the end of the outbreak was nearing and made plans to relax the rules of closure.

While scientists’ understanding of viruses has increased considerably, there is still much to learn about their evolution as the focus shifts to possibilities such as recombination. This can happen when two different viral genomes co-infect the same host cell and exchange genetic material.

“The next few months will be very important as we observe how the virus evolves,” Peacock said. She and her colleagues get over 50 Zoom calls each week tracking the virus. “We’re looking at a set of mutations that seem to change biology significantly.

Rest time

Cambridge scientists and her team are looking to incorporate efforts into UK public health agencies to more formalize their collaborations with dozens of countries and maximize their impact.

“You will need this information for the next epidemic.

According to Loman, you don’t need a wealth to track down a virus. Congo is in a relatively strong position because of its experience monitoring Ebola. However, according to Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome, a UK-based health research foundation, a powerful genome sequencing system alone will not be enough in the future.

Surveillance “must be linked to public health response to be understandable,” he said. “Otherwise, there will be thousands of variations, and without dynamic data, interpretation will be impossible.

Meanwhile, vaccine developers are facing new uncertainties and revamping their injections to counter new strains, if necessary. Like an influenza vaccine that needs to be reorganized every year, the possibility that the world will have to get shots regularly is becoming increasingly real.

“Monitoring the new ones and trying to include the ones that concern us most will probably occupy us next year,” Loman said. “It can become like the flu and it can occupy us for the rest of the time.

