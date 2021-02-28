No connection to the United States adds pandemic peril





Unlike the federally recognized tribes, the Chinook Nation does not have a political relationship with the United States, which would make it eligible for federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments.

Hundreds of tribes do not have this designation, which they say leaves them struggling to help their members and less equipped to tackle a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting American Indians and other people of color.

The 574 federally recognized tribes shared $ 8 billion from the coronavirus relief program approved last March. They used the money to provide meals, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, covid-19 testing, business support, housing assistance and more. Another bill passed in December gives these tribes another year to spend the money and includes additional funding for federally recognized tribes.

The Chinook Nation – made up of the Lower Chinook, Clatsop, Willapa, Wahkiakum, and Kathlamet tribes – received federal funding through a local non-profit organization to distribute food to seniors and help pay the bills. electricity, tribal council chairman Tony A. “Naschio” Johnson mentioned. But even paired with grants, he said it was a drop in the bucket.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The path to federal recognition is long, complicated and expensive, requiring extensive anthropological and genealogical research and extensive documentation proving that the tribe is distinct from others and has functioned continuously since the 1900s. The process can be costly. millions of dollars.

The Chinook Nation’s quest for federal recognition began with the hiring of lawyers to fight for land rights in 1899. The tribe was recognized in 2001, but the status was revoked 18 months later after the United States Indian Affairs Office ruled that it had not proven that it had always existed as a tribe throughout history. They are still fighting for status and got a boost from a U.S. judge who ruled about a year ago that a ban on the tribe from re-applying for federal recognition was unwarranted.

Meanwhile, the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a Los Angeles County tribe with no land base, has raised $ 2.6 million to build a business.

The 900 tribe members face job losses and food insecurity, tribe president Rudy Ortega said.

The problems are reminiscent of those federally recognized tribes and others face in the pandemic, he said, but his tribe has additional hurdles to financial aid. Grant funding helped, but the demand for the money became more difficult after 10 tribal government workers were laid off, Ortega said.

The tribe is recognized by California, but this does not guarantee government funding. Although it can open up access to state funding, state recognition is seen primarily as a stepping stone to federal recognition.

In the meantime, the tribal chiefs ask members to help him deliver food and donate money. Other than that, a large portion of the tribe’s funding comes from grants and an online store.

Likewise, efforts within the Chinook Nation to fight the pandemic have not gone far enough, tribal leaders say. While they took strict covid-19 precautions, including canceling major events and encouraging people to get away socially, there was not much to prepare the tribe for the effects. economic.

Johnson said what they needed most was federal status and funding, which members fought for through letter writing efforts and social media campaigns .

“With federal recognition, this is how we will change the future of our community,” he said.

Information for this article was provided by Felicia Fonseca of The Associated Press.

FILE – In this January 6, 2020 file photo, the Chinook Indian Nation flag is flown in the wind as tribesmen and other supporters gather outside the Federal Courthouse in Tacoma, Washington, as they continue their efforts to regain federal recognition. As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, file)

