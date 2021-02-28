Op-Ed: The US-Taliban peace deal only whetted insurgents’ appetite for more violence





When Joe Bidens’ victory in the US presidential election was announced, the Afghans celebrated. They had been obsessively checking their phones for results for days. If most prayed that Donald Trump, the American ahmaq (mad man), would lose, it wasn’t because they believed or wanted the promised American troop withdrawal to be delayed or interrupted. On the contrary, a new US administration offers hope that the withdrawal could be done better: without ceding Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Since signing a much-vaunted US-Taliban peace accord on February 29, 2020, the United States has exerted tremendous pressure on the Afghan government to make concessions to fulfill the Taliban’s preconditions for intra-negotiations. Afghan talks, the talks that matter most to Afghans because they will determine the shape of the country to come.

At the cost of many painful concessions wrested from reluctant Kabul by the Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, for example by allowing the Taliban to ban nearly all Afghan government officials from participating, these negotiations finally began in September in Doha, Qatar. But instead of real progress towards a functional future for Afghanistan, the talks focused on the demands of the Taliban. Meanwhile, its fighters have stepped up their attacks in a stark display of their contempt for the Washington deal.

The Taliban have made their position clear: they have no intention of renouncing violence. And its goal is obvious: a return to full power in Afghanistan.

Now Biden and the Pentagon are reconsidering Trump’s May 1 withdrawal date for US troops. The only responsible way for the United States to withdraw is simply to do so without pressuring the Afghan government to make more unilateral compromises. Promoting intra-Afghan talks may appease some American consciences as the United States shapes its exit strategy, but American diplomacy does not encourage the Taliban to put aside the terror and destruction it is causing in Afghanistan.

In fact, Americans must accept the way Washington’s approach to dealing with the Taliban has so far only fueled the insatiable appetite of the insurgents for power and violence.

First, the United States elevated the status of the Taliban by negotiating the 2020 peace agreement without Kabuls’ participation. This made the government suddenly isolated and insignificant. It legitimized the insurgents and their violent tactics in the eyes of ordinary Afghans and the world.

Then, during the signing of the peace agreement, Khalilzad pressured the government to release the Taliban prisoners, without any concessions of return or even guarantees that these released fighters would no longer show up on the battlefield. . Kabul eventually agreed to a blatantly unfair exchange, in which 5,000 Taliban fighters chosen by name by terrorist leaders were released from prison in exchange for 1,000 kidnapped civilians. And yes, many of the released Taliban fighters have in fact been taken back to the battlefield.

Neither the official signing of the peace agreement with the United States nor the release of the prisoners led the Taliban to withdraw. Forget about a ceasefire. Between July and September, compared to the previous quarter, violence doubled according to an estimate, which brings the count to 900 dead and more than 1,500 injured. In December, The Times reported that the Taliban was filling in the gaps as the US presence dwindled. And according to the New York Times, the Taliban are now threatening to drive the country to its breaking point.

At the end of 2020, when the Taliban moved to the Arghandab Strategic District in Kandahar province, a verdant valley of pomegranate orchards brought back government control at a great price through American efforts and lives ago. ten years, few Kandaharis have been surprised. According to residents, the Taliban were reinforced by local youth. Many Afghans assume that the United States will simply cede control of the country to the Taliban upon his departure, so for the sake of survival, they join the country.

US troops must not stay in Afghanistan. Afghans fully understand that a continued US military presence is not a real possibility, and few want it. On the one hand, Taliban recruiters who brainwash young people to wage the holy war against the invaders will no longer have an argument once all American troops are gone. The insurgency will lose its legitimacy, even among its own supporters. Moreover, the Afghans have always been independent in mind, resistant to foreign aid.

What Afghans cannot understand is the blatant favoritism towards the Taliban that the Trump administration has shown, the recognition it has conveyed. When the Biden administration announced it would revise the 2020 peace agreement, the Taliban leadership first entered into bilateral talks with Iran and then Russia over the fate of the Afghans; in Moscow, the Taliban representative falsely claimed that the insurgents had retained their part of the US deal.

The Afghan government is guilty of abuse of power plagued by financial corruption and nepotism. It lacks checks and balances. But most Afghans still prefer it to the Taliban’s alternative: a totalitarian emirate, a regime that would once again deprive Afghans, especially women and girls, of their social and political rights. Worse yet, Afghans who have supported the Afghan government or the international community for the past two decades could be punished under such a regime.

The Biden administration can withdraw US troops without further weakening the Afghan government and strengthening the Taliban. Rather than forcing Kabul to respond to all of the Taliban’s demands or giving it more power, the Biden administration can warn insurgents and their international backers that it will support Kabul diplomatically, financially and politically, regardless of the presence of its members. troops. It can clearly show that the sacrifice of American lives and the enormous investment made by American taxpayers in Afghanistan will not be dishonored by a simple return to the status quo ante.

The United States must support Afghanistan. But staying away doesn’t necessarily mean thousands of soldiers with guns in hand. The end of the engagement, gagging and sidelining of the Afghan government would be a start.

P. Atif is a former humanitarian aid worker in Afghanistan and an independent consultant to government and non-governmental organizations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos