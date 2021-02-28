Five American destinations to visit in low season





While countless people across the world yearn to return to a life filled with travel, there is one particular concept that no one looks forward to: namely, crowds. Whether it’s a long traffic jam, a two-hour wait at a famous restaurant, or sidewalks filled with slow visitors, it’s no secret that peak tourist season can quickly transform a vacation from dreams in an endless series of frustrations. For those who want to avoid the constant crowds on their next trip across the country, consider visiting one of the following destinations during their off season.

Jackson County, North Carolina

A small portion of the 469 mile Blue Ridge Parkway runs through Jackson County.

Jackson County TDA

Located in rural western North Carolina, this rustic region is best known for its spectacular natural beauty, serving as a popular destination in the spring and summer. While January through March sees far fewer tourists to the county, this secret season is no less beautiful than the warmer months, offering visitors the opportunity to hike amid frozen waterfalls on the River Trail. Panthertown valley without worrying about the constant crowds. If outdoor adventure isn’t your thing, there’s no need to worry Jackson County is full of spectacular restaurants ranging from the Caribbean-inspired Sylvas Guadalupe Cafe to The Orchard, a venue serving Southern cuisine in a restored farmhouse in the cashiers’ nooks.

Ludington, Michigan

Ludington is located on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, the largest lake in the United States … [+] States.

Pure ludington

The perfect destination for immersing yourself in the natural beauty of rural Michigan, Ludingtons’ many surrounding nature trails make it a popular destination for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers when the snow is at its peak, but it’s not is not all that this idyllic town has to offer. offer. For those visiting in the warmer months, swap your snowshoes for hiking boots and head to Ludington State Park, a coastal reserve that’s home to 21 miles of trails perfectly suited for exploration. Ludingtons, close to Inland Hamlin Lake, also makes it the perfect destination for summer water sports, with miles of sandy coastline for kayaking, canoeing or fish.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The National WWII Museum was officially established in 2000.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

While this bustling cultural capital sees massive crowds of tourists during the Mardi Gras season, July and August tend to see a sharp drop in visitor numbers due to the intense heat and humidity. Luckily for summer travelers, New Orleans is full of indoor attractions perfectly suited for those who want to avoid the sun. For nature enthusiasts, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas allows guests to see over 250 different marine species, while the nearby National WWII Museum is a must visit for any history buff. After you’ve worked up an appetite to explore New Orleans’ best institutions, be sure to grab a shrimp waiter at Mothers Restaurant, a treasured local venue that’s been in business since 1938.

North Lake Tahoe, California

North Lake Tahoe hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960.

Getty

Surrounded by world-famous ski resorts such as Squaw Valley and Northstar, North Lake Tahoe has been a winter sports enthusiast’s paradise for decades, but the area is full of activities for the outdoor adventurer, even long after. snowmelt. Visitors wishing to cruise to the top of the lake at blazing speed should be sure to book a wake surf excursion with Tahoe Surf Company, while Squaw Valleys Alpenglow Expeditions is perfect for navigating the vertiginous valleys of the via ferrata system. For those less inclined to the thrills, head to the Tahoe City Olympic Bike Shop and book a two-wheeler, then cruise the idyllic Truckee River Bike Trail.

Portland, Maine

Portland was officially founded in 1786.

Getty

Given New England’s propensity for harsh winters, it’s no surprise that tourism in Maine declines between the leaf season and spring. However, one particular product is available year round for thirsty visitors, namely beer. Fresh off the heels of the release of Kurkuma, a fragrant beer brewed with fresh turmeric, Portlands Allagash Brewing Company is a major player and innovator in the Maines beer industry, while Rising Tide and Lone Pine are two venues. ideal for those who want to explore the charming avenues. from downtown Portland. While these businesses are currently not open for tours, they remain perfectly prepared for a brewery tour during one of Portlands’ future winters.

