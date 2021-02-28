Trump joins US political fray at conservative conclave | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump is expected to assert his claim as the dominant Republican in the country on Sunday, trying to regain control of the Congress party next year and possibly run for president again in 2024.

Trump speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a rally in Orlando, Florida, of hundreds of the most ardent Republicans. Although he has made some public comments since leaving Washington on January 20, when his Democratic reelection victor, Joe Biden, took power, Trump’s speech is his first meaningful speech after the presidency.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Trump plans to say, according to excerpts posted by aides.

“We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future – the future of our movement, the future of our party and the future of our beloved country,” he said.

Republicans hold annual conference with Trump still taking center stage

Major annual rally for Tories to feature former president’s speech on Sunday

But Trump is also likely to claim party dominance, to leave his options open to run again in three years for another four-year White House term, at least to dampen momentum for other Republican candidates. possible from 2024, including U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and others considering the presidency.

Early national polls show voters broadly approve of Bidens in his first month as president, including some Republicans. But Trump, despite being largely rejected by Democrats and a majority of Independents, remains particularly popular among many Republican voters.

Surpasses the future, however the dominant Republican figure in the United States remains an open question. He is the only president in U.S. history to have been indicted and acquitted twice, and the first president in 90 years to lose political control of the White House and both houses of Congress in a single term.

Curators at the three-day conference applauded the mention of her name, with many posing for photos with a large, golden caricature of her face that was sculpted in Mexico and now circles the convention center.

Earlier in February, the Senate voted 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the 50 House Democrats, to condemn Trump for inciting a mob of hundreds of his supporters who went on a rampage in the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 then that lawmakers certify he lost his November re-election to Biden. The Senate vote count failed to reach the two-thirds majority required for a conviction.

The chaos left five people dead, including a US Capitol Police officer. More than 200 rioters have been arrested as the investigation continues.

The CPAC conference is one of the most important annual gatherings for Conservatives and comes at a time of growing debate within the Republican Party over whether to distance themselves from the former president or continue to tie their future to his. .

Trump has signaled that he wants to try to defeat or diminish the political position of the 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach him in January, a week before he left office, and the seven who voted for him. condemn to his Senate. test.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Minority Leader, voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial, but then assaulted Trumps’ role in instigating the assault on Capitol Hill, in which rioters broke down windows, ransacked congressional offices and quarreled with the police.

McConnell said Trump was practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events that led to the siege on Capitol Hill.

Trump, in response, described McConnell as an austere, brooding and unsmiling political hack, and said if Republican senators stayed with him, they would no longer win.

Even so, McConnell said last week that he would back Trump for the presidency if Republican voters nominate him again in 2024.

Asked whether Trump still controls the Republican Party, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida told Fox News Sunday’s show, It’s the Voters’ Party. But he said he believed Trump was going to come in handy in the immediate future.

Were on the bright side of the issues, Scott said of Republicans. Democrats are on the wrong side.

A Republican lawmaker who voted to convict Trump on impeachment, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, told CNN that if Republicans get the White House back in four years, it will be because we are talking about the issues, not by putting one person (Trump). on a pedestal. CPAC is not the whole of the Republican Party.

You need to talk to voters who didn’t vote for us the last time around, Cassidy said. If we idolize a person, we will lose.

I don’t think hell is our candidate, Cassidy said. We need a person who lifts all the boats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos