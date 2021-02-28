Covid’s Uncertainty Causes UK’s Best Universities to’Use Secret Waitlist’ | Admission





UK universities are taking extreme steps to ensure the supply of freshmen for the next academic year and some have been accused of running a secret waiting list to encourage graduates to accept offers amid uncertainty about Grade A results.

As many admissions offices face two years of confusion over results and credit inflation, experts are predicting record number of applications for college admissions.

However, universities competing for highly qualified candidates are concerned that prestigious universities, including major research institutions in the Russell Group, are seeking the benefits of sexual inflation by increasing their undergraduate recruitment for the second year in a row, resulting in fewer students at less popular universities. . Choose from

One dignitary at national university admissions informs that some of the most competitive universities are managing uncertainty with informal waiting lists, and they contact individual applicants outside of the official admissions process to let them pass regardless of their grades. Students are less likely to accept positions in other educational institutions.

He predicts that these waiting lists will become more widely available this year, making it harder for top universities to recruit students.

The criticism of the secret waitlist was confirmed by a vice-chancellor who was known to use tactics at some universities in the previous years.

The government announced last week in the UK that A-level and BTec results will be based on teacher evaluation, not tests. However, the decision to drop out of school without solid state guidelines was accused by the vice-chancellor, who expects that this will lead to higher grades and increased instability within the sector, as universities struggle to accurately predict how many students will be occupied. received.

Overall, higher grades create a dilemma for colleges that made offers to students before their grades policy changes and means more students are eligible for a wider range of courses. The application deadline for most graduates was at the end of January, but many people applied before the new year and reported that the exam was cancelled.

Senior teachers reported that Russell Group University had put a brake on making an offer to its sixth former student since January 6, when the government announced that the test would be scrapped this year and only recently resumed the offer.

Admissions expert and DataHE’s founder Mark Corver said his modeling predicts an additional 50,000 school graduates in the 2021-22 school year, with a record 371,000 young British students accepted last year. This is due to a number of factors, including demographic changes, grade inflation, and poor job opportunities in the epidemic.

The university would have proposed test scores with a similar distribution of grades to the previous year, based on what the government had in mind at the beginning of the cycle. The currency of that class has now changed. It’s as if they made an offer in pounds and are now being asked to take dollars, Corver said.

Many of the universities I speak of are thinking hard about what their maximum emergency capacity will be in 2021-22.

Many universities that traditionally require higher A-levels have actively recruited more British students, fearing a sharp decline in international students. This year’s uncertainty concerns evidence of a decline in EU students since Brexit, and figures released by the Ucas admissions authorities have declined by 40% this year.

Since so many students accepted positions at popular universities last year, some students had to ask students to postpone a year. The University of Cambridge has introduced an oversubscription clause this year that can withdraw an offer if too many candidates could take their place.

Bella Malins, director of admissions at University College London, said her university does not run a waiting list, but has been making a prudent offer since it was overwhelmed by demand last year.

Most universities have been very cautious about this year’s proposal because of what happened in 2020, Malins said.

We usually try to calculate the number of students we need based on years of historical data, such as how our applications transition to offer, acceptance and acceptance. Last year was so different and I couldn’t do that this year because everything is in the air.

Kerry Osher, director of admissions at the University of Bristol, said her institution generally staggers offers, but this year needs more flexibility. The university will notify students who may be eligible for a place later in the admissions cycle and if there is a place through an approval process on the day of the A-level results.

Using results assessed by teachers last year, they were issued a higher grade, and 38% of all A-level items received an A or A* grade in the UK. There has been a similar increase in qualifications in Scotland and Wales.

Some universities have responded by respecting as many offers as possible, which means that UCL undergraduate admissions have increased by 40%. However, other universities appear to have lost students as a result, and the University of Surrey is seeing a 20% decline in annual undergraduate admissions.

Corver warns that more than half of their study hours will be cut off due to lockouts and Covid compared to 25% of the 2020 cohort, making A-level students less college-ready this year.

The government could provide additional support to gradually recover the pandemic damage over the next three years, Corver said.

Ray Powell, an admissions tutor at the University of Greenwich, said that students admitted to high-ranking universities are asking them to switch to other universities like Greenwich. He expects the transition to intensify if the university continues to recruit less qualified candidates.

I see more students transferring into the second or third grade. Powell said it was because they didn’t get results from other universities through the support networks used to deal with people from less favorable educational backgrounds.

