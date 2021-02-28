Iran rejects EU nuclear deal negotiations with US





Iran on Sunday rejected an offer to negotiate directly with the United States at an informal meeting proposed by the Europeans to revive the nuclear deal President Donald J. Trump struck nearly three years ago.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said recent moves by Washington and the Europeans had led Iran to conclude that the time was not right for such talks. His remarks came days after President Biden ordered retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria, linked to recent attacks on US and allied personnel in Iraq.

There has been no change in the positions and actions of the Americas, Khatibzadeh said in a foreign ministry statement. The Biden administration has not put aside Trump’s maximum pressure policy, nor has it announced its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal that Mr. Trump abandoned.

Mr Biden said the United States would revert to the deal if Iran first reverted to the commitments it made when it was signed. Iran has demanded that the United States lift all sanctions against it, and it has recently taken steps to increase uranium enrichment and limit access by international inspectors to its nuclear sites.

The deadlock prompted the European signatories to the agreement to suggest an informal meeting where the Americans would attend as guests and both sides would have the opportunity to engage directly.

Privately, US officials expressed confidence that timing issues could be resolved, noting that when the nuclear deal went into effect in early 2016, Iran and the United States pledged in a series of precisely coordinated actions that eliminated the question of who was to take the first step.

But political sensitivities are high.

Mr Biden is aware that Republican opponents of the deal are looking for signs that his new administration is making concessions without getting anything in return. And Iran has a presidential election in less than four months, which means no Iranian official wants to appear to bend to the American will.

So far, Mr. Biden has mixed a willingness to re-engage in diplomacy with modest military resistance to Iranian support for proxy militias in Iraq and elsewhere.

The goodwill gestures included dropping a failed Trump administration effort to force the reimposition of UN sanctions by that date ahead of the 2015 deal. Mr. Trump argued that since Iran had resumed production of nuclear material to levels prohibited by the agreement, these sanctions should automatically revert.

The State Department has also eased travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats coming to the United Nations and accepting European invitations to direct talks.

But then came Bidens’ decision to order military strikes on Thursday on several buildings used by Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and other groups in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border. The strikes were a response to a February 15 rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor and injured a US serviceman and members of coalition troops.

Mr Biden said the strikes were intended to send a message to Iran that you cannot act with impunity, be careful.

The escalation of military tensions coincided with Iran debating whether it would meet the Americans, a notion that is just as unpopular among conservative Iranian factions as it is among many Republican leaders in the United States.

A White House spokesman said on Sunday that the United States was disappointed by Iran’s rejection of the talks, but that we remain ready to resume meaningful diplomacy, Reuters reported.

Henry Rome, a senior analyst who tracks Iran for Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, said Iran’s decision partly reflected its leaders’ desire to appear resilient in the face of American pressure.

This is far from the end of the negotiations, he said in an email.

In his remarks on Sunday, Khatibzadeh said Iran would react in kind to both pressure and concessions from Washington.

Iran, he said, will revert to our commitments to lift sanctions. But, he warned, he will also respond to aggressive actions accordingly.

Mr Rome said the standoff made it clear how complicated relaunching the deal could be.

Even if the general direction of the trip is clear, he said, Washington and Tehran will zigzag in their efforts to strengthen their influence and manage their own national political considerations.

Rick Gladstone contributed reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos