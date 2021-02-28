Brazilian COVID strain: Where was it found in the UK, is it more lethal and does the vaccine work? | UK news





The surge test will be conducted Monday after the Brazilian COVID-19 “variant of concern” cases were found in the UK and Scotland.

This variant is the latest discovered in the UK as the government hopes to reduce its spread through containment measures and vaccine launches.

Sky News looks at where new strains were discovered, whether they are more contagious than others, and whether the vaccine is effective in preventing infection.

What is the Brazilian’variant of concern’?

Called P1, the strain is one of the B.1.1.28 strains first discovered in Japanese travelers to Brazil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

There are three mutations in the spike protein receptor binding domain.

It has been designated a “target of concern” because it shares several important mutations with the first identified variant in South Africa.

P1 was difficult to originate in the city of Manaus, Brazil, and has since been found in Japan and many other European countries.

Could this strain be more dangerous or spread than others?

Spike protein mutations mean that P1 is more likely to be contagious than its parent strain, researchers told Medical News.

It is unclear whether it is more contagious than other strains found in the UK.

It is also not known whether the mutation causes more serious infections.

Where was it found in England?

The England Department of Public Health said on Sunday that three instances of the new strain were found in South Gloucestershire.

Two of them came from a family in the area.

One of the family members returned from Brazil in mid-February before new hotel quarantine measures were introduced.

Image: P1 variant from Manaus, Brazil

In the third case, the connection was lost and the person’s whereabouts were unknown, PHE said, because the person did not fill out the test registration card.

Three cases of Scotland mutation were identified earlier this month in the Grampian region in the north after a flight from Brazil through Paris and London to Aberdeen.

The Scottish government said it had reached out to all other passengers who made their last flight from London to Aberdeen.

Where is the surge test performed?

Surge testing is now conducted in South Gloucestershire.

Residents who are 16 years of age or older and have no symptoms of COVID-19 who live in five postal codes can move forward for testing.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Those traveling to BS32 0, BS32 8, BS32 9, BS34 5 and BS34 6 locations for work, or visiting anyone in the support bubble can also be tested.

It is not yet clear whether surge tests will be conducted in response to cases found in Scotland.

Does the vaccine work against it?

CDC says that the spike protein mutation affects the virus’ “antigen profile”.

Image: Medical professional prepares for Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine.

They added that “the ability of antibodies produced through previous natural infections or vaccines to recognize and neutralize the virus may be affected.”

Health officials say the vaccine may be less effective against the vaccine. However, more work is needed to make sure this is true.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos