United States approves third COVID-19 vaccine as Florida reports 5,000 new cases





ORLANDO, Fla. On Saturday, the FDA cleared a shot of Johnson & Johnson that works with one dose instead of two.

Health experts eagerly await a unique option to speed up vaccinations, as they race against a virus that has already killed more than 510,000 people in the United States and mutates in increasingly worrying ways.

The FDA has said the J & Js vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most serious COVID-19 disease, in a massive study that spanned three continents, protection that has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where the most concerning variants are spread.

J&J is initially supplying a few million doses and shipments to the states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J said it plans to deliver 20 million doses to the United States and 100 million by the summer.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 data from Florida reported by the state on February 28.

Case

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,425 new cases on Sunday, bringing the overall state total to 1,909,221 cases since the virus was detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 126 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 31,406. That number includes the 554 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 3,679 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the National Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 79,344 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 102 new patients who were recently hospitalized with the virus, according to the daily health services report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percentage of positive results was 6.4% on Saturday. Health officials say the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines being administered statewide.

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,017,661 people received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. FDOH also reports that 1,680,230 people received their second injection.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

