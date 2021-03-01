UK vaccinations break 20 million in Europe’s fastest jab rollout





More than 20 million people across the UK now have their first COVID-19 vaccination, according to data on Sunday, the UK has made further progress with the fastest vaccination program in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this milestone “meaned a great national achievement, and he presented evidence of the state’s health, workers, volunteers, and the military.

“I urge everyone to jab when I get a call,” Johnson said. “Every jab makes a difference in the fight against COVID.”

According to headline measurements from official data, the UK suffered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe (currently 122,849) and severe economic shock among large wealthy countries.

However, the pace of vaccination increased the likelihood of gradually lifting the current containment restrictions from now to the end of June.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to help the economy while the country is under restrictions.

In a budget statement on Wednesday, he is expected to announce more borrowings, in addition to nearly £300 billion ($418 billion) of COVID-19 spending and tax cuts.

According to official data, a total of 20.09 million people in the UK received the first COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 800,000 received the second vaccine.

Last week, the UK revealed that more than 1 in 3 adults received the first vaccination.

The UK also reported 6,035 additional cases within the last 24 hours on Sunday and 144 additional deaths within 28 days of testing positive.

Recent figures mean that cases in the last 7 days have decreased by 21.2% compared to the previous 7-day period of February 15-21 and deaths have decreased by 33.5%.

(Reuters)

