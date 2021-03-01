H-2B visa: a program for temporary jobs in the United States





This article is part of the Documenteds Glossary. We want to make it easier for everyone to understand the American immigration system. If you would like to learn more about the different types of visas and immigration requirements, please visit our library here.

The H-2B visa program allows U.S. companies to bring foreign nationals to the U.S. for temporary non-farm jobs. To obtain permission, a U.S. employer must file a petition for a non-immigrant worker, on behalf of ‘a potential worker.

If you want to be up to date with the latest requirements, please always refer to the USCIS website here.

What is the H-2B visa and how to get temporary jobs in the United States

The H-2B visa, also known as the Temporary Non-Farm Worker Visa, is a specific visa available to workers coming to states temporarily to work. This visa allows workers to come to the United States to perform non-farm work during seasonal, peak and intermittent periods, and for one-off events.

Also read: Visa EB-5. Permanent residence by investing in the United States

Some rules to know about the H-2B visa

In order to be successful, an employer must submit a job no later than 120 calendar days prior to the employer’s need date. It must also prove that the job will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers, and that there were not enough U.S. citizens capable of performing the temporary services or the labor at the time of filing the petition for the H-2B classification, according to the Department of Labor website.

Family members:

Spouses and children (as long as they are under the age of 21 and single) of primary H-2B beneficiaries are eligible for H-4 derivative status. As such, the spouse and children of the principal beneficiary can accompany him to the United States. Additionally, anyone with H-4 derivative status will be able to attend schools in the United States.

Also read: Legal Aid for Immigrants in New York State

The H-2B visa has annual caps

Please see official USCIS information here.

The government issues 66,000 H-2B visas per fiscal year, 33,000 for workers employed between October 1 and March 31, and 33,000 for workers between April 1 and September 30.

Once the H-2B cap is reached, USCIS can only accept petitions for H-2B workers who are exempt from the H-2B cap. For more information on the current H-2B cap and workers who are exempt from it, see the Cap Count for H-2B Nonimmigrants webpage.

Elegant countries

As of January 19, 2021, nationals of the following countries can participate in the H-2B program: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Republic Czech, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kiribati, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg , North Macedonia, Madagascar, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Nauru, Netherlands, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania , San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan *, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu.

Period of stay

Typically, USCIS can grant an H-2B classification up to the period allowed on the temporary work certification. The H-2B classification may be extended for qualifying employment in increments of up to one year each. A new valid temporary work certificate covering the time requested must accompany each extension request. The maximum length of stay in the H-2B classification is 3 years.

A person who has held H-2B nonimmigrant status for a total of 3 years must leave and remain outside the United States for an uninterrupted period of 3 months before applying for readmission as an H- nonimmigrant. 2B. In addition, time spent in other H or L classifications counts towards total H-2B time.

Exception: Certain periods spent outside the United States may “interrupt” the authorized stay of an H-2B worker and not count towards the 3-year limit. See the Calculation of Interrupted Stay for H-2 Classifications web page for more information.

Also read: How EB-1 visa can lead to a green card

H-2B Program Process Step 2: The company files a nonimmigrant petition with USCIS. The petitioner must file Form I-129 with USCIS. The petitioner should include a printed copy of the one-page electronic final decision of the H-2B Temporary Worker Certification Approval with Form I-129 Step 3: Potential workers outside the United States apply for a visa and / or admission. After USCIS approves Form I-129, prospective H-2B workers who are outside of the United States must: Apply for an H-2B visa from the United States Department of State (DOS) at an embassy or a US consulate abroad, then apply to be admitted to the US with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a US port of entry; or Directly apply for admission to the United States in the H-2B classification with CBP at a United States port of entry in cases where an H-2B visa is not required.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos