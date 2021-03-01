UK tech companies collaborate to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate towards net zero





The Tech Zero Task Force aims to accelerate government plans to reach net zero emissions and make the UK a premier global destination for green investment. Photo: Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prime Ministers are working with the 15 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK to tackle the climate crisis by Net Zero Business Advisor Andrew Griffith.

The Tech Zero Task Force aims to accelerate government plans to reach net zero emissions and make the UK a premier global destination for green investment.

Founding members of the task force include leaders from companies such as Bulb, Citymapper, GoCardless, Habito, MoneySuperMarket Group, Revolut, and Starling Bank, backed by industry organizations Tech Nation.

It will be headed by Hayden Wood, Bulb’s co-founder and chief executive officer, and will work with the government’s Sustainable Business Council.

The bosses of the founding task force members will hold a launch summit in the coming months, where they will agree on a commitment to reach net zero, increase green investment, and help consumers make greener choices. .

The UK has committed to reducing emissions to 68% of its 1990 level by 2030.

We need bold steps to avoid the climate crisis, so we’ve gathered some of the UK’s most exciting and innovative technology companies to determine the best path towards net zero as soon as possible, Hayden Wood of Bulb said. Tech Zero will go beyond its goals. We want to increase access to finance and make the UK a premier destination for green investing in the world.

Meanwhile, Andrew Griffith said: It’s a great time for businesses to commit to taking action on the climate. The UK is one of the global leaders in technology, so it’s fantastic to see our country’s leading tech companies come together and promise a net zero up to COP26.

Read more: Green ambitions companies unveiled as sponsors of the COP26 Climate Summit.

The group aims to have at least 1,000 UK tech companies join before COP26, the UN climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

The COP26 meeting, held between 1st and 12th November, will be the largest conference ever hosted by the UK. Dozens of world leaders will be present, and representatives from nearly 200 countries will come together, including experts and activists.

The story continues

Originally scheduled for November 2020, it was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This meeting will be the largest summit the UK has hosted and will be described as the most important climate event since the World Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

In January, Alok Sharma resigned from the post of British Business Unit Secretary to lead the UN COP26 Climate Change Summit.

Sharma, chairman of this year’s climate summit, told Boris Johnson that he would give up his business secretary rather than leaving his role in the climate change envoy.

WATCH: Climate meetings can’t be side effects.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos