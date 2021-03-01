First’stink bug’ found in England, bad news for farmers





The first Asian stink bugs were discovered in Britain, calling for high vigilance on farmers across the country.

Brown marmorated stink bugs originate in Southeast Asia, but in recent decades have invaded the United States and parts of Europe.

Scientists have warned for years that it is only a matter of time before they are discovered in England. Currently, experts at the Natural History Museum have identified three sightings: London, Essex and Suffolk.

The stinking worms got their name from the unpleasant almond scent they emit as a defense against predators, and when worms get into the grapes used to make wine, the odor can stain the flavor of the whole vintage.

Natural History Museum beetle expert Max Barclay said. It has a sweet marzipan smell that sounds good, but it doesn’t. It is isotropic, toxic and sticks.

In winter, stinky bugs invade the house and the house outside the house. (Photo: T. Haye / CABI)

It’s not just winemakers who are afraid of the arrival of stinky worms. Farmers who grow soft fruits and vegetables such as plums, cucumbers and tomatoes consider worms as pests because of their habits of drilling holes in their crops, destroying their appearance and making them more susceptible to fungal diseases.

Homeowners should also be careful. In winter, stinky bugs invade the house and the outside house and gather around the window sill. The population can reach hundreds of thousands of people, and the identified MrBarclay forms the shells of moving worms inside the sash window.

To date, there have been only three confirmed stinking bugs in the UK, but Barclay believes there may already be more inhabitants all over the southeast.

And if climate change brings warmer weather across the country, the range of worms will spread, he warned. But as the climate gets a little warmer, there will be more areas where the climate that is likely to happen will survive.

The museum is looking for anyone who thinks they’ve found a stink bug and asking for confirmation by posting it to my museum’s Facebook group, and what’s important at this stage is knowing where it is and how widespread it is, MrBarclay confirms. I did.

Alien invaders that do other damage

Harlequinladybird: The Harlequin Ladybird first arrived from Asia to England in 2004. Currently, it is one of the most common ladybugs in the country, surpassing the native species for prey. It is also known to eat other ladybug eggs and larvae.

Asian Hornet: The Asian Hornet is an invasive hornet first discovered in the UK in 2016. With specialized honey beeps, they pose a deadly threat to the UK’s bee population. For this reason, the government is working hard to prevent permanent population settlements on the British coast.

Non-native flat-type animals: Australian and New Zealand flat-type animals arrived from Australia in the 1980s and have since spread through southern England and Wales. Both species prey on earthworms, which are important for maintaining healthy soil.

Japanese Knot: A nightmare for gardeners and land managers across the country, the Japanese Knot is one of the most aggressive invasive plants on the planet, growing up to 2 meters to prevent all other plant growth and evenly destabilize the foundations of surrounding buildings. Gardeners can face up to two years in prison if they allow Japanese knotweed to spread into the wild.

