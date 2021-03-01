Iran rejects offer of direct US nuclear talks, increasing tension with West





Iran has rejected an offer by the European Union to hold direct nuclear talks with the United States in the coming days, risking further tension between Tehran and Western capitals.

Senior Western diplomats said Iran’s response did not nullify the Biden administration’s hopes of reviving diplomatic efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, struck between Iran and six world powers and abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. But they said it seemed to create a deadlock: Iran wants a guarantee that it wouldn’t leave a meeting with the United States without sanctions relief, which Washington has so far. present excluded.

As Tehran has stepped up nuclear activities in recent months in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, the United States carrying out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iran’s presidential elections in June, diplomats warned that opportunities to ease tensions could now be jeopardized.

Just 10 days ago, Western officials hoped that progress would soon be made towards relaunching nuclear negotiations. The EU pitched the idea of ​​holding talks in Europe that would include all remaining participants in the 2015 agreement Iran plus China, the UK, France, Germany and Russia, as well as the United States. United The Biden administration immediately announced it would attend a meeting, with Washington envoy Rob Malley ready to attend.

EU officials had tried to get an agreement on the dates for a meeting and had raised the possibility of talks in Vienna or Brussels in the coming days. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last Monday he was reasonably optimistic that talks would take place. However, Iran over the weekend sent a note saying it would not attend a meeting under the current circumstances.

Given the recent moves and positions of the United States and the three European countries, the Islamic Republic does not assess the opportune time for an informal meeting proposed by the EU coordinator, said Saaed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for the ministry. Iranian Foreign Minister. The way forward is very clear: The United States should end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its commitments under the JCPOA. He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is the official name of the 2015 agreement with Iran.

Iran has offered a different approach in its latest talks with the EU. Echoing an idea publicly launched in early February by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Tehran has told the EU it wants the EU to play the role of mediator, negotiating a step-by-step process in which states- United and Iran would each agree to concessions before a possible meeting between Iranian officials and their American counterparts, Western diplomats have said.

A senior official in the Biden administration said the United States was disappointed that Tehran rejected the EU’s proposal for a meeting at which Iran and the United States could have discussed initial steps to relaunch the 2015 deal. He said, however, that the United States would now consult its European partners as well as Russia and China on how Washington could continue its diplomatic efforts. He declined to say whether the United States would accept Iran’s idea of ​​an EU mediating role pending such consultations.

It’s unfortunate because it could have happened quickly. That’s what was on the table, the administration official said of the EU’s proposal. We’re not going to be dogmatic or rhetorical. We want to make sure that whatever formal process is agreed upon, it will be effective.

The efforts of the United States and its partners to limit the nuclear program of a country that Washington has accused of being a sponsor of terrorism and which has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and militant groups ranging from Hezbollah to Lebanon to Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen.

Officials in the Biden administration say Iran’s assertive posture in the region makes it all the more important to bring its nuclear activities under control. Administration officials said relaunching the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the Trump administration withdrew and whose limits were later violated by Iran, would be a first step towards a more ambitious deal that the United States and its allies hope to achieve. This, according to the administration, would include more lasting limits on Tehran’s nuclear program and restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Iran, however, has said it was in compliance with the 2015 deal before President Trump stepped down, and that it wanted to revert to the deal but would not renegotiate it. It seeks to strengthen its negotiating influence by expanding its nuclear activities, reducing but not eliminating access for international inspectors, and demanding that the United States lift all sanctions since President Trump took office, including including those imposed by the anti-terrorist authorities.

This is far from the end of the negotiations, said Henry Rome, senior analyst on Iran at Eurasia Group in New York, a consultancy firm. But Iran’s move underlines that relaunching the deal will be complicated in Washington, and Tehran will zigzag in its efforts to strengthen its influence and manage its own domestic political considerations.

A White House spokeswoman suggested that the administration accepted Iran’s rejection of the EU’s proposed meeting in the aftermath.

While we are disappointed with Iran’s response, we remain ready to re-engage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to honoring JCPOA commitments, the White House spokeswoman said.

Iran’s decision to stay away from the talks for now precedes what could be further tensions between Iran and the West.

France, the UK and Germany are working on a resolution they plan to present to the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency next week that would censor Iran for its recent measures to expand its nuclear activities and its inability to cooperate with investigative agencies on its nuclear work.

"Washington and Tehran will zigzag in their efforts to strengthen their influence and manage their own national political considerations. "

Henry Rome, Senior Analyst Iran at Eurasia Group

Iran has warned that if censorship continues, Iran could unwind a deal it struck earlier this month with the IAEA to relax its decision to cut back on international inspections of its nuclear work. Under a deal with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran agreed to measures that would allow the UN atomic agency to continue to monitor much of its nuclear work. .

Without the deal, Grossi warned the agency would fly blindly in its efforts to keep tabs on Iran’s expansion of nuclear work and prevent fissile material and critical nuclear equipment from being diverted to use. illegal.

European diplomats have spent days urging Iran to attend the talks, fearing that if talks do not take place soon diplomacy could take a hiatus much later in the year at the earliest. Still, a senior EU official said on Sunday he would be ready to resume his efforts to hold direct talks at the end of next week, if asked.

Talks are unlikely to take place during the Iranian New Year’s celebration, which begins on March 20. The presidential race in Iran begins in earnest in late April or May, and Iranian officials have privately warned their European counterparts that negotiations could become very difficult during this time.

EU officials also warned that Iran risked undermining the goodwill it had built by sticking to the nuclear deal for more than a year after President Trump’s withdrawal from the United States. .

The window of opportunity to restore full implementation of the JCPOA will soon become very narrow, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian ambassador to the IAEA, said at the weekend. Ulyanov, whose country is one of the latest participants in the nuclear deal, calls on the EU powers not to put pressure on Iran at the meeting of the Governing Council of the IAEA, which begins Monday.

