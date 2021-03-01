US doubles protection of university research against China





OAKLAND, Calif. / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. National Security Commission recommends that U.S. universities take action to prevent the theft of sensitive technology by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns about the safety of university research.

The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), headed by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, is expected to vote on its final report to Congress on Monday. A new section on academic research has been added to a recently released final draft, which also contains extensive recommendations in areas such as competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

The new recommendations come as the United States continues to prosecute at least five Chinese researchers arrested last year in various cities across the United States on visa fraud charges for not disclosing their links to the Chinese military.

Among those arrested was Chen Song, a former visiting neurology researcher at Stanford University who faces charges including obstructing justice, destroying records and making false statements to a government agency. She pleaded not guilty on arraignment last week in United States District Court, Northern District of California.

Dr Song is a doctor. She was here to do medical research that would have benefited stroke victims in the United States had she been allowed to complete her job, her lawyer, Ed Swanson, said in an email.

Other cases involve Juan Tang, visiting scholar at UC Davis School of Medicine; Xin Wang, visiting researcher at UC San Francisco who worked on projects related to metabolism and obesity; Kaikai Zhao, a doctoral student studying AI and machine learning at Indiana University at Bloomington; and Lei Guan, who worked as a researcher in the mathematics department at UCLA.

Stanford, UCSF and UC Davis all said they were cooperating with authorities over the investigations. Indiana University did not respond to the request for comment and UCLA was not immediately available.

China has denied claims it was trying to steal US research.

These cases are part of the so-called Chinese initiative of the US Department of Justice launched in 2018 to counter threats to China’s national security.

The NSCAI recommendations would require more disclosure about research funding and partnerships at universities. It also proposes to create a database of individuals and entities to report risks in advance.

Gilman Louie, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and NSCAI commissioner, said a database could help avoid unilateral membership-based bans and instead allow the United States to judge cases. individual cases. Louie said the commission wanted to avoid a mass approach.

The lack of guidance so far means some nervous university presidents have kept Chinese nationals away from any research endeavors, Louie said. For someone to just look at you and determine because you are of Chinese descent that you can no longer trust programs in the United States, that’s a big deal with me.

Tobin Smith, vice president of science policy and global affairs at the Association of American Universities, said universities are struggling to assess risks and have welcomed the blueprint.

The problem is that most of the time universities don’t have the resources to know that something has been stolen from them until it becomes a national security issue and it hits the headlines somewhere. said Jason Jardine, patent attorney at Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, who works with universities on patent theft.

Emily Weinstein, an analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies, said the challenge will be defining which Chinese entities are affiliated with defense. While some Chinese universities are clearly linked to the military, the links are not always clear.

On paper, these measurements seem correct, said Qiaojing Ella Zheng, partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp who is also president of the Chinese American Lawyers of the Bay Area. The problem always arises during implementation and application. The entire Asian American community, here in the United States and abroad, will closely follow the development of this action plan in practice.

Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington DC; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington DC Editing by Jonathan Weber and Diane Craft

