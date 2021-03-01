UK plc sells overseas buyers through bargaining





When Boris Johnson declared last year that Britain would “make it easier than ever to benefit the world from what we have to offer,” he wouldn’t have expected to literally be caught by foreign corporate intruders.

Nearly two months after Brexit, the value of a UK company sold to overseas buyers reached a record high of close to £20 billion. This, in addition to the 810 inbound deals worth £137 billion in total in the second half of 2020, made the UK the second most popular destination for cross-border investment after the US.

As a result, the UK is likely to lose some of its best-known companies. In the UK, insurance company RSA’s 300-year history is expected to end with a £7.2 billion acquisition from two foreign competitors. Another deal has emerged for exercise recovery group AA. Bookmaker William Hill; Financial groups IHS Markit and AFH Financial; Security firm G4S, game maker Codemasters, real estate firm McCarthy & Stone, and 178 year old insurance firm LV =. Aggreko is in discussions with private equity-based consortiums in the UK and the US.

“It’s sold by UK plc,” said Richard Bernstein, who runs the fund manager Crystal Amber. He pointed out that the relative cheapness of British mid-cap stocks, particularly “naked in terms of grades”.

“There are a lot of well-managed UK mid-cap stocks that trade at a much lower price than the replacement cost,” he said. “Unfortunately [investors] Someone who has a conviction to take an intermediate point of view as some owner of the business. Britain is now politically stable, so predators abroad find it attractive.”

As chairman, Sir Nigel Rudd, who sold British companies including Pilkington, Invensys and Boots to foreign buyers, agreed that investors did not adequately evaluate British industrial companies. This made it vulnerable to opportunistic bidding in the aftermath of the epidemic and Brexit.

“My concern from Brexit is that UK companies will sell cheaply,” he said. “The starting number is very important. A chairman defending a British company should add 30% to the stock price and then start talking about the premium.”

US investors were ready to see companies take their debts to grow, but UK fund managers now add that “you are really worried about the level of debt you have.”

Sir Nigel is the chairman of Signature Aviation, which is receiving a £3.5 billion bid from a private equity consortium, and there is also Meggitt, an aerospace supplier whose stock is trading at the last seen level in 2016 after the 737 Max’s grounding and collapse. In global aviation as a result of the epidemic.

Sir Nigel argued that the 60% premium offered to the signature was “a fantastic price,” but he was also concerned that many midsize companies with strong market positions could sell cheaply. This has had an impact on Britain’s industrial future, he said.

Alex Ballentine, head of global industry at investment bank Baird, said that the value of the US industry was “more than ever….. The UK is clearly punished for Brexit and Covid.”

Bookmaker William Hill is one of a number of British companies that stand out from foreign buyers. © Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

But hoping that a rapid vaccination program will help the UK get out of its worst epidemic quickly, investors are moving equally quickly to find companies whose valuations reflect the problems of the past 12 months. It comes back in the form of a growling 20 seconds.

According to JPMorgan, on a price-to-revenue basis, the UK market has hit the lowest point in the past 20 years compared to other major economies. It is trading at less than 23 times the US and 14 times the overall eurozone estimate of 17 times.

The UK was the weakest stock area last year, down nearly 15% in dollar terms, while the eurozone was down by about a fifth.

“We’re doing a lot of defensive work,” said Steven Fine, head of the Peel Hunt broker. “The board is finally looking for a way out of all this, but the risk will be eliminated as the stock price doesn’t reflect where the trading outlook is heading.”

David Lomer, head of the UK Investment Bank at JPMorgan, agreed that the ending of Brexit uncertainty and optimism about the pandemic combined led to a period of “incredibly busy” UK M&A.

“There are more unwanted activities that buyers feel valued. The UK always sees an inexpensive level when it comes to relative ratings, but compared to its peers, it all is up to the company.”

Advisors said the M&A boom was due to easy and inexpensive access to cash and debt. The private equity group sits on record-breaking funds, and has been added to the list of potential acquirers with the emergence of special purchase underwriters in the United States and increasingly Europe.

James Arculus, head of UK M&A at Deutsche Bank, said, “We marked one of the busiest quarters with everything from strategic trading between rivals to acquisitions by private equity investors running all at once.”

Signature Aviation is bidding £3.5 billion from a private equity consortium. © Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

“Investors are seeing a snapback of growth as they expect Covid to recover from the recession.”

Stuart Ord, head of M&A at Numis, pointed to the specific activity of the FTSE 250’s mid-market stock: “The US M&A market is booming. It is suitable for business, private equity and Spacs (some have European orders) to trade. Many companies appear to be undervalued and advisors are talking to them about defense.”

Management and shareholders are increasingly wary of accepting initial proposals, often advocating a longer-term view of the post-epidemic outlook.

British gambling company Entein rejected MGM’s £8 billion bid at the end of last year, claiming it “significantly undervalued” the business.

American private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors has stepped back in an attempt to acquire pub group Marstons. According to management, the offer undervalued the business at a 19% discount off the company’s stock price in early 2020. Offers to other companies like Elementis were rejected.

“There have been many opportunistic proposals that have not seen the daylight,” Ord said.

Trevor Green, Aviva’s head of institutional funds, said investors are trying to take a long-term view that “there will be a substantial increase in value in five or ten years”. He urged the board to be patient, devoting resources to growing businesses, especially in the technology sector.

“We have good technology. [companies] But it tends to be eliminated before it reaches its potential.”

Lomer agreed that the growing company was in favor of investors, but this meant that the high-quality, high-quality cash flows that produced the stock were trading at a certain discounted price. “All UK boards are very wary of opportunistic bids that don’t reflect the long-term outlook.”

Not all acquisition activities are in the UK. Just weeks after giving up MGM, Entain has invested £2 billion for part of Tabcorp, an Australian operator.

Cyrus Kapadia, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard UK Investment Banking, believed that businesses are likely to be more active in situations where they emerge from the worst epidemic and need more financial help.

“The government and central bank’s fiscal and monetary support for Corona has been around for a while, but there will be more restructuring of the company’s balance sheet after that. This can lead to more trading activity as a result.”

