Asian stocks rise on hopes of a US stimulus package





Asian TOKYO shares rose on Monday with hopes of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-seeking after last week’s sales.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2% in the morning session to 29,587.82. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 jumped 1.5% to 6,774.00.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 29,253.72, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 3,529.98 despite a survey showing slightly weaker manufacturing indicators for the month from February.

South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. But the government reported that exports rose 9.5% in February from a year earlier and imports jumped nearly 14%, a sign that the economy is picking up momentum.

A manufacturing survey for Japan showed an expansion in February for the first time since April 2019. The Jibun Purchasing Managers Index of 51.4 on a scale of 1 to 100, where 50 and above shows the expansion was a marked improvement from the level of 49.8 recorded. in January.

The survey showed improvements in many areas, including higher sales and orders and higher exports, reflecting improved demand in overseas markets, especially China.

Asian export-dependent economies rely on a healthy US economy to boost trade, which has tended to stagnate during the pandemic. As the region’s recovery begins to take off, vaccine deployments are also gradually starting in most Asian countries.

Concerns about the economy, as well as COVID-19, are still relatively widespread in Japan, which is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus cases. Some urban areas, like Osaka, have lifted measures to help prevent the spread of infections, but the Tokyo area remains under a state of emergency, focused on closing restaurants, bars and other businesses at 8 p.m. Japan has never had a lockdown.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on Friday and it is now before the Senate for approval. The bill injects money into the struggling economy for individuals, businesses, schools, states and cities stricken by COVID-19.

The U.S. stimulus bill would include another round of payments unique to most Americans, including an expansion of other refundable tax credits like the Child Tax Credit, and additional aid to state governments and premises to fight the pandemic.

It’s still fundamentally good news that the economic fundamentals of sales, increasing mobility, inflation and the U.S. stimulus are still intact, with global vaccinations moving faster than expected, said Stephen Innes, chief strategist of the U.S. global market at Axi.

Wall Street ended last week largely lower, pushing the S&P 500 to its second consecutive weekly loss. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% to 3,811.15. Despite a two-week drop, the index managed to gain 2.6% in February after losing 1.1% in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 30,932.37. The Nasdaq gained 0.6% to 13,192.34. The index has consistently posted its biggest weekly loss since October. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index posted a small gain, adding less than 0.1% to 2,201.05.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude gained $ 1.07 to $ 62.57 per barrel. It lost $ 2.03 on Friday to $ 61.50 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose $ 1.41 to $ 65.83 per barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 106.63 Japanese yen from 106.56 yen on Friday night. The euro cost $ 1.2086, up from $ 1.2074.

