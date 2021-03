The Telegraph’s main headline of the day

Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Monday. Sign up for a free front page newsletter to be briefed twice a day by email. 1. A sortie to hunt patients with a Brazilian Covid variant

For the first time in the UK, health officials are looking for a patient with mystery covid, believed to have a faster spread of the Brazilian strain and less likely to respond to the vaccine.

Six individuals were found infected with the “variety of concern” in the UK, officials said Sunday night.

2. Government considers pub plans to see alcohol tariff freeze

The government has discussed a freebie for a bar where you can see business fare holidays extended and all alcohol tariffs frozen.

Treasury officials are talking with the hospitality industry, and they are continuing to cut business rates and VAT cuts for pubs, restaurants and clubs even after June 21, when the lockdown restrictions are fully lifted and potentially leading up to the New Year, sources said The Telegraph I told it.

3. Prince Harry, like Diana, said he was afraid of repeating history with Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex explained his decision to leave the royal family, telling Oprah Winfrey that his greatest fear was “repeating history,” a reference to his mother’s death.

Meanwhile, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, seemed to suggest that her experience in England was “almost never survived.”

4. Schools set up to reduce’real-time’ online classes while conducting mass Covid testing on students

Schools are reducing or abolishing “real-time” online classes for up to two weeks because of the burden of conducting mass testing on students.

Principals said the need to divert resources to test secondary school students would stop interactive classes before classrooms resume from March 8.

5. Sonja McLaughlan: BBC accuses rugby fans for tearing female reporters with online abuse

The BBC accused a social media troll of abusing one of the female rugby journalists for post-match interviews after England lost to Wales.

Sonja McLaughlan spoke with England captain Owen Farrell and manager Eddie Jones after Saturday’s defeat, asking about the controversy surrounding Wales’ first two attempts, but declined to comment. She was later accused online of trying to get people to “go on” as critics of her.

