From American domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the world’s largest energy conference in 2019 to declare an age of US domination after a decade of rapid development as shale has made the United States, the world’s largest producer of oil and gas.

FILE PHOTO: IHS Markits CERAWeek conference attendees watch then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s opening address at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, USA March 12, 2019 . Photo taken March 12, 2019. REUTERS / David Gaffen / File Photo

Two years later, the oil industry is recovering from the worst recession it has ever seen after measures to contain the coronavirus prevented billions of people from traveling and wiped out a fifth of global fuel demand. The US fossil fuel industry is still reeling after the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

The pandemic has also accelerated the energy transition, interrupting a steady increase in fuel consumption that could have continued unabated for several years. The demand for oil may never recover from this blow. This year, the CERAWeek conference in Houston is completely virtual and many panels are dedicated to the transition to the low carbon economy of the future, hydrogen technologies and climate change.

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, US climate envoy John Kerry, and speakers from Amazon and renewable fuels giant Iberdrola were among the keynote speakers.

The tone is different: There is one theme that permeates the entire conference and that is energy transition, said CERAWeek founder Dan Yergin, vice president of IHSMarkit.

Last year’s conference was one of the first major global events to be called off as the pandemic began to rage and quickly made it impossible to gather thousands of people from 85 countries at the conference venues.

Since then, many of the world’s major oil companies have set themselves ambitious goals to shift new investments into technologies that will cut carbon emissions to slow global warming. UK-based BP Plc has largely abandoned its oil exploration team; US auto giant General Motors Co has announced plans to stop manufacturing gasoline and diesel vehicles in 15 years.

To be sure, the 2021 program includes oil leaders who usually appear at CERAWeek. They include Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the managing directors of Exxon Mobil, Total, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

But they will participate in panels focused on the energy transition. Barkindo will discuss the type of oil and gas recovery when future demand is called into question. BPs Looney will join Andy Jassy, ​​who is slated to become CEO of Amazon.com Incs later this year, on a panel on Reinventing Energy. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Jaber are expected to tackle reducing carbon emissions.

Oil companies are under increasing pressure from shareholders, governments and activists to show how they are shifting their businesses from fossil fuels to renewable energy and to accelerate this transition.

This year’s program reflects the reality of the transition to a net zero future, said Julien Perez, vice president of strategy and policy for the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a consortium of major oil companies.

Yergin said Gates would discuss the difficulty of cutting emissions to slow the rise in temperatures around the world. It should focus on the missing but necessary technologies of the energy transition.

You often go to conferences where people say, ‘Hey, let’s get the companies to report their emissions and magically eliminate the emissions, or they just divest the shares,’ Gates told Reuters in a report. interview at the beginning of the month.

The reality, Gates said, is much more difficult. Many heavy industries that use oil and gas are struggling to shift away from these fuels, and this is where new technologies are needed. Steel, for example, still relies on metallurgical coal-fired furnaces.

If you are a steel company, you are going to report a very large number (of emissions). People still need basic shelter and its unlikely building construction stop.

While the common goal of carbon neutrality is now widely accepted, finding the best way to achieve that goal is much more difficult, Yergin said.

Previous energy transitions have taken place over the centuries. This is supposed to take place over less than three decades – it’s a really big weight, he said.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; additional reporting by Katy Daigle; edited by David Gaffen, Simon Webb and Nick Zieminski

