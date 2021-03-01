EFM 2021: British buzz title | features





Bankside Films has a couple of popular UK projects that EFM introduces to buyers. Religious-themed horrors, featuring Magpies Terpens Middleton, Max Howard, Thomas Tergus, and newcomers Buket Komur, are the stories of an isolated ecclesial community obsessed with paranoia and horror. Dean Pucketts’ directorial debut is made by Rebecca Wolff. Mooring is the directorial debut of actor Jodhi May, starring Charlotte Rampling and Niamh Algar in the story of two women assembling together the moment a canal barge shines on the floor of another property. It’s the successor to Bait for creators Linn Waite and Kate Byers.

Altitude Film Sales shows buyers the first promotional reel of Clio Barnards UK Love Story Ali & Ava, all rights reserved. Claire Rushbrook starred as a recent widow, a friendship with a young music lover, played by Adeel Akhtar, and beginning to break out of loneliness. He is struggling with the breakdown of his marriage, and he has to hide it from his Asian family. Altitude portrays the finished film with a pleasing title full of music and love.

David Garretts Mister Smith Entertainment introduces buyers to the American comedy Horror Werewolf Inside, completed by Josh Rubens, and has international rights to it. Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub and George Basil appear in a movie about the controversial inhabitants of a small town trapped together in an inn during a blizzard, a scene of a mysterious beast raging outside.

Cornerstone Films has a promotional reel to show at the near-finished title Whina and Nude Tuesday’s EFM. All rights outside Australia and New Zealand apply to both. Whina is the true story of Whina Cooper, a Maori woman and activist played by Rena Owen, who looks back on her life. The film was co-directed by James Napier Robertson and Paula Whetu Jones. Directed by Armagan Ballantyne and scripted by Jackie van Beek, Nude Tuesday is a high-concept comedy about a husband and wife in which a couple retreats to revive their marriage. Van Beek stars with Damon Herriman and Jemaine Clement.

Documentary expert Dogwoof is launching a worldwide sale at Shannon Walshs The Gig Is Up about the gig economy favored by companies like Amazon, Deliveroo, and Uber and how it affects workers. The film finished production in 2020. Dogwoof is kicking off a debate about the Jennifer Peedoms Australian title River, which explores the relationship between humans and lectures due to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

The English Finnish horror film The Twin is released last September by Film Constellation, which won the Best Novel Award at the Finnish Film Affair. Produced by Don Films and directed by Taneli Mustonen, the film revolves around dead twins who won’t leave their family alone. Film Constellation previously covered the Mustonens 2016 Horror Lake Bodom.

Han Way Films goes on sale at the Robert Connolly’s ecological drama Blue Bag. Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana are inspired by activist mothers to lead the adaptation of Tim Wintons novels about a child dealing with poachers and saving the world’s coral reefs. Filming began in February 2021 in remote locations in Bremer Bay and Ningaloo Reef, Australia. HanWay also holds international rights to Tony Stones’ true crime drama Ted K, starring Sharlto Copley as Ted Kaczynski, better known as U.S. domestic terrorist Unabomber. Cinetic Media covers North America for the titles being screened at Berlinale’s Panorama.

Metro International participated in sales around the world in the documentary Jordy Sanks I Am Here about 98-year-old South African Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and the enduring spirit of her life. Produced through Sank and Gabriella Blumberg, South Africas Sanktuary Films premiered in the United States in February.

Prano Bailey-Bond met when the two were voted Screen Stars of Tomorrow in 2018, and lead actor Niamh Algar teamed up for the horror title Censor about a film censor who lost reality after watching an nasty video. The title premiered at Sundance this year. Protagonist Pictures is responsible for worldwide sales, and Magnolia Pictures recently secured North America.

Embankment Films is telling buyers about Harold Fry’s pilgrimage starring Jim Broadbent in his 60s. He decides to walk 450 miles to meet his dying friend Quiny, and in the process shakes the foundations of marriage. Hettie Macdonald (Normal People) directs pre-production films. Producers are Kevin Loader, Marilyn Milgrom and Juliet Dowling.

Rocket Science hopes to entertain buyers with Better Man, biographer of British singer Robbie Williams by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey. Production is set to start this summer, and Williams himself has been on the cast list for a role that has not yet been announced. The sales agent also has the Sophia Banks CIA thriller Black Site, starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney, who started filming in Australia’s Gold Coast, produced by American company Asbury Park Productions. It will continue to be sold at Oliver Hermanuss Living, a remake of Akira Kurosawas Ikiru, adapted by Kazuo Ishiguro and starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood.

Heist thriller musical The Score leads the WestEnd Films slate, starring former Screen Stars of Tomorrow Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie and Will Poulter. Filmed last fall, the film was directed by Malachi Smyth and produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films (Yesterday). WestEnd also has Terry Loanes The Last Rifleman, who starred as a World War II veteran who escaped the Northern Ireland sanatorium to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy by Pierce Brosnan. The title is currently in pre-production.

AMP International debuts the horror movie’Elevator Game’ on the market based on the online phenomenon in which moving between floors by using an elevator opens another dimension. Michael Goi, who works mainly on TV and plays Mary, the last feature film, will start production in the late spring and summer of 2021.

GFM Film Sales will screen the first footage of the Howard J Fords Pandemic Horror Lockdown Hauntings, which has already been sold to Altitude in the UK. The first footage will also be filmed last October and screening the Ford Climbing Thriller The Ledge, which has signed contracts including North America, France, Germany and Spain. Sister company GFM Animation is making their first market screenings on comedy Blazing Samurai with outstanding voices from Samuel L Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Michael Cera, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou, George Takei, Mel Brooks and more.

Celsius Entertainment has worldwide sales on Gillies MacKinnons The Last Bus, where Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan star in the story of an old man crossing the UK by bus only. Currently posting.

Estonian spy thriller Dawn Of War leads the Kaleidoscope Film Distributions slate, which has garnered more than 40,000 entries in three weeks since its local release in October 2020. Kaleidoscope holds UK rights and plans to open the theater in the summer. Other Kaleidoscope titles include Billie Pipers Rare Beasts and Dave Minogues Irish comedy Poster Boys.

Film Republic makes its EFM debut in The Salt In Our Waters, the story of a sculptor caught in a conflict between humans and nature in a Bangladeshi fishing village. The sales company picked it up at the online BFI London Film Festival in October.

Timeless Films is available to buyers for the first time in the next two titles in the animated Rock Dog series. Rock Dog 2: Rock Around The Park has just been completed, and Rock Dog 3 is in post-production alongside the sequel.

The horror movie Blood Conscious, which turns the table to a mass murderer who claims the family is fighting evil forces, continues to sell through Film Seekers, which is screened twice in the market with a festival premiere later this year.

Reason8 Films featured a market debut by David Creeds The Rippers Ghost, a modern interpretation of the story of the Victorian serial killer Jack the Ripper, filmed last October at the Film Londons Production Finance Market.

The Jinga Films roster is headed by Argentine supernatural thriller The Funeral Home. Selected for North America by Uncorkd Entertainment, the Fantasia 2020 world premiere centers around a funeral director hiring an exorcist when a malicious soul lives in his family home.

There are three titles on the Moviehouse Entertainments EFM Slate. British gangster thriller fixed shots between blockades in Birmingham last summer; Romantic drama Trouble will find us. Market debut following Busan World Premiere. Crow Valley of Australian horror about mountain bikers arrested by hikers is being posted.

Home invasion thriller Nemesis leads the Parkland Pictures EFM slate. Directed by James Crow and produced by Jonathan Sothcott, the film starred Julian Glover, Nick Moran, Bruce Payne, and Billy Murray, and is currently in post-production.

Medusa: Queen Of Serpents is the lead title for genre expert Devilworks. British supernatural horror by writer/director Matthew BC tells the story of a young woman who turns into a deadly reptile after being bitten by a deadly snake. It was filmed last summer and premiered in England in the fall.

Evolutionary Films sells family animation Riki Rhino from Indonesian production company Batavia Pictures. It also holds British rights to young Sumatran rhinos on expeditions across the rainforest. He tries to get back the horn poacher he stole from him. Also on the company slate is Seagull, a British revenge thriller starring Jessica Hynes and Gabrielle Sheppard.

