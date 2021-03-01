US drops eight places in annual food security index





The United States dropped from third to 11th place in the latest edition of an index measuring food security.

The Economist Intelligence Units Global Food Security Index (GFSI) examines the drivers and causes of food security in developed and developing countries. It examines 113 countries, based on food accessibility, availability, quality and security, as well as natural resources and resilience.

The main challenges for food security are the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inequalities and the risks associated with climate change.

The report is based on research conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit between April and September 2020.

Top in Quality and Safety North America was the best performing region in the 2020 index. Overall, Canada was one place behind the United States in 12th place while it was 8th. in 2019.

The best performance in North America is in the food quality and safety category. It measures the variety and nutritional quality of the average diet, national nutrition policies and food security mechanisms. In this range, Canada tops the index and the United States shares second place with Austria out of 113 countries.

Food safety is likely to play an increasingly important role in the future. As awareness of the risks of obesity increases, consumers are seeking more diverse diets. According to the index, the growing demand for perishable foods like fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products (in turn reducing carbohydrate intake) is leading to an increased need for food security infrastructure, such as chains cold.

Pratima Singh, project manager for GFSI at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said the pandemic and resulting lockdowns had tested the food system and exposed vulnerabilities.

We must tackle the structural inequalities – economic, social and environmental – that were a fundamental feature of the pandemic. Governments and policymakers, NGOs and the private sector all have a role to play as we aim to recover from the impact of COVID-19 on economies and food systems and invest in innovation to strengthen our global food environment, Singh.

Overview The overall global food security environment deteriorated for the second consecutive year in 2020. Using the new methodology, 62 countries saw their performance drop compared to 2019.

Finland tops the table, followed by Ireland, the Netherlands and Austria. The Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Israel, and Japan are all above the United States. Singapore, which had been in the lead for two years, fell to 19th place. However, Yemen remains one of the least food secure countries with growing fears of famine while Sudan, Zambia, Malawi, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia are all near bottom.

James C. Collins Jr., CEO of Corteva Agriscience, a company that sponsors the index, said: Corteva believes it is crucial for all stakeholders to have an honest conversation about ideas and solutions to combat global food insecurity at the heart of it.

(To subscribe to Food Safety News for free, click here.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos