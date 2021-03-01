Ousted Union Unit boss claims that Boris Johnson can save Britain, but admits that’winning heart and heart’ could take years.





The boss of the ousted Union Unit claimed that Boris Johnson could save Britain, but admitted that it could take years to win hearts and minds.

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7am

Luke Graham said in his first interview after being fired in the struggle against independence on Downing Street that he still believes in the Scottish Prime Minister, arguing that “most” of the Scots still want to stay in England.

Former Congressman Ochil and South Perthshire argued that the SNP had “cancelled” from the federal for decades, but suggested that something like the new powers of internal market legislation could help turn the situation.

When asked directly if the Prime Minister could beat the Scottish people, Graham replied yes, but warned that more work is needed to convey the advantage of being in the UK.

Luke Graham argues that Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) could stop Britain’s disintegration.

He said: SNP has been criticizing the British government for identity, identity for over a decade, and again and again because of the culture of handover and forgetting.

“We’re actually pushing here policy and communication and politically it’s a lot more recent.

[Scottish Conservatives leader] Douglas Ross is clearly leading the fight against the Scottish Conservatives. But these are all very recent and if you are winning people’s hearts and minds, it’s happening over months and years, not weeks.

Graham, who no longer works on Downing Street as part of the Union Unit, suggested that such a department would not have been needed if the British government had done it earlier.

Former Union Unit Member Luke Graham

He said: The purpose is to formulate union policy and apply union thinking to the entire government.

Ideally, there would be no need for a Union Unit because the policies that create thinking and culture would not be needed across the UK.

I almost thought it would be a temporary measure for the coalition unit to bring about a cultural change and then fold into a normal government.

You’ve been flipping a certain culture over the years and still have a lot more to do.

Downing Street denies that the Union Unit in crisis has been scrapped.

Graham, who left Oliver Lewis’s role after two weeks, argued that Johnson could be successful if the British government improved the message.

He’s not about money, it’s about delivery and participation, care and understanding that you’ve been missing for a while.

We are actively thinking about the policies we can do to make sure all UK government departments connect with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and improve the country.

Graham also argues that most Scots still don’t want to break up Britain, suggesting that emotional and family relationships will unite the British.

The 35-year-old, who was challenged in a row in 22 polls supporting independence, and many said Mr. Johnson was the driving force for independence, claimed the polls had changed.

He said: The survey changes every month. In 2019, Nicola Sturgeon voted negatively, but now he is voting positively, so the vote changes.

Boris Johnson is Prime Minister. I think we can see some of the success we are making through the vaccine plan, the role of the British army, and the positive work the government and prime ministers are doing.

I think showing all the great things that are being done will help people realize their British values.

I think things will move again, and I don’t think it will change the strategy of trying to do the right thing, showing UK investments and doing more than the UK government over the years to change people’s lives.

“We want unions to be the job of every government, every department and every minister. Whatever drives things in that direction is correct.

Graham admitted that there was some resistance in the government to focus more on the federation, and insisted that bringing about change is a big deal.

He explained: It’s always a big thing to do when you want to change the culture of delegating and forgetting when trying to make a difference in any organization, but I think it’s also important to reorganize the government further.

We saw [on Wednesday] Level up fund [expanded] It is up to 4.8 billion and is a fund across the UK.

What makes a big difference to what we said 3 years ago is this kind of example.

A leveling fund, very similar to the internal market legislation, allows the UK government to invest directly in Scotland without going through Holyrood.

Being held in power by the SNP, Graham explained that the fund conveyed the importance of additional support for its breakthrough.

He insisted: The Scottish government is still receiving block subsidies, the Scottish government has a variety of tax powers to raise more money if it wishes, and it doesn’t stop the Scottish government or the Scottish Parliament from doing anything.

This allows the UK government to add additional projects when it is of national importance or a plan across the UK that wants all regions of the UK to benefit equally. “

Graham insisted that doing so would help keep Britain together, but admitted that nothing was taken for granted.

He said: I think we still have a great opportunity to show British and Scottish values.

“Nationalism is so exclusive. It makes you choose and forces you to be one. And the point of belief in some kind of union is that you can have many different identities and get used to it.

If you haven’t already, consider signing up for a digital subscription to support reliable and fact-verified journalism. ㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇ





