One-third of the UK’s top companies emit enough CO2 to drive global warming to 2.7 degrees Celsius. Greenhouse gas emissions





Three out of 10 UK giants emit carbon dioxide at a rate that could significantly contribute to the climate crisis, which shows the scale of the challenge for UK companies to reduce their emissions to zero.

According to an analysis by Arabesque, a company that provides climate data, 31 members of the FTSE 100, the index of the UK’s largest publicly traded company, are emitting carbon dioxide at a rate that global temperatures rise by more than 2.7°C by 2050. investor.

Emphasizing the increasing risk to the planet, the rise will seek efforts to limit global heating to less than 2C and to 1.5C, exceeding the targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. It is believed that an increase in temperature of 2.7C has the potential to seriously damage the environment and people.

Petroleum companies, including BP and Royal Dutch Shell, are among the companies that produce carbon dioxide emissions that match temperature rises above 2.7C without taking into account the emissions associated with excavating and selling fossil fuels known as Scope 3 emissions.

The mining sector also performed poorly, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP, Evraz, Fresnillo and Polymetal all hitting 2.7C or higher.

Arabesques chairman Georg Kell said investors have begun to view climate risk as a financial risk, but believes that the momentum for decarburization has changed decisively in recent years. However, he added that there are still problems with the company’s emissions disclosures.

Too many companies are doing benchmarks to look great, Kell said. Our current system doesn’t set the price right for the good and the bad. Our old system still makes evaluations based on past experience.

Kell, who previously created the UN Global Compact, a voluntary treaty between business leaders hoping to reduce emissions, said he hopes this year’s UK-sponsored UNs Cop26 Climate Conference could be an important moment. With the Paris Agreement on Promoting Decarbonization.

The goals of the summit, a key event of the UK government, may include opening the way for further cooperative efforts, as well as forcing future owners to catch up or move forward with the regime that enforces decarburization targets.

I’m very optimistic now, he said, because politics has an ordered historical alignment.

The promotion of greening the UK economy is also gaining momentum. Many companies with current levels above 2.7C for emissions have recently committed to setting science-based targets that are based on the UN benchmark and considered by environmental activists as the golden standard for audited plans for emission reductions.

These included packaging company Smurfit Kappa, real estate company British Land, and water company Severn Trent. While decarburization technology does not yet exist on a scale for airlines, British Airways’ owners, the International Airlines Group, have committed to setting science-based targets once the parameters for the airline are agreed. Building materials company CRH has challenged the Arabesques discovery, saying it has science-based targets in a 2C scenario that has been independently validated as being consistent with Parisian climate targets.

Arabesque calculated greenhouse gas emissions per dollar of revenue and assigned a score to most FTSE 100, which is based on the latest public emissions that companies of various sizes can be compared to. The score considered only emissions in ranges 1 and 2, which are either those that are under the company’s operational control or from electricity, steam and energy use.

Some large pollutants of the FTSE 100, including Anglo American, BP, Evraz, and Glencore, said they would reduce their emissions to zero before 2050, but gave little details on how to achieve this.

Of the 83 companies analyzed, 27 have already reduced their emission intensity at a rate compatible with keeping the temperature rise below 2C.

The Arabesques analysis does not cover the entire FTSE 100 because some companies’ data is out of date. Companies not included here tend to have low carbon footprints, primarily as service companies, but some companies, including banks, have been criticized for funding other polluting companies.

Companies matching heating above 2.7C: Admiral Group (insurance), Anglo American (mining), Antofagasta (mining), Ashtead (equipment rental), Associated British Foods (food and retail), BHP (mining), BP (oil) , Bunzl (packaging), DS Smith (packaging), Evraz (mine), Ferguson (heating product), Fresnillo (mine), Glencore (mine), Intertek (product test), Morrisons (supermarket), National Grid (electricity), Next (retail), Pennon Group (water), Polymetal (mining), Rentokil Initial (pest control and cleaning), Rio Tinto (mining), Royal Dutch Shell (oil), Smith & Nephew (medical equipment), United Utilities (water) ) And Whitbread (hospitality)

Companies at 2.7C but dedicated to science-based goals: British Land (real estate), CRH (building materials), ​​Croda (chemical), International Airlines Group (airline), Smurfit Kappa (packaging) and Severn Trent (water)

All companies that responded to requests for comment said they are working to reduce their carbon footprint by 2050.

