The United States wasted billions on cars and buildings in Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD The United States has wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on abandoned or destroyed buildings and vehicles, according to a report released Monday by a US government watchdog.

The agency said it looked at $ 7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles. Only $ 343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles have been kept in good repair, said the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, or SIGAR, which oversees US tax dollars spent on the protracted conflict. .

The report says that only $ 1.2 billion of the $ 7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.

The fact that so many fixed assets are not being used, deteriorated or abandoned should have been a source of major concern for the agencies funding these projects, ”said John F. Sopko, the Special Inspector General in his report.

The American public is weary of the nearly 20-year war, and President Joe Biden is examining a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago. He must decide to withdraw all troops by May 1, as promised in the deal, or to stay and possibly extend the war. Officials say no decision has been made.

Meanwhile, Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government have had recurring talks in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, but a deal that could bring peace to Afghanistan after 40 years of relentless war seems far away.

Long War Journal analyst Bill Roggio said the SIGAR findings were not surprising. The reasons for the financial losses include Taliban attacks, corruption and throwing money at the problem without considering the implications, he said.

It’s one thing to build a clinic and a school, it’s another to operate, maintain and, in many cases, defend this infrastructure against Taliban attacks, Roggio said. “In addition, the West has vastly underestimated the impact of Afghan corruption and, in many cases, incompetence. This has always been the recipe for failure.

US construction agencies did not even ask Afghans if they wanted or needed the buildings they ordered built, or if they had the technical capacity to operate them, Sopko said in his report. .

The wastage occurred in violation of several laws stipulating that US agencies should not build or acquire fixed assets until they can demonstrate that the recipient country has the financial and technical resources and capacity to operate and maintain these assets effectively, he said.

Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, said a “best-know-the-best donor mentality often prevailed and this usually meant little or no consultation with the Afghan government on projects.

He said a lack of coordination among the many international donors has contributed to the waste. For example, he said schools were sometimes built alongside other newly built schools funded by other donors. The construction took place because once the decision was made, the contract was awarded and the money allocated, the school was built regardless of need, Farhadi said.

The injection of billions of dollars, largely unsupervised, has fueled rampant corruption among Afghans and international entrepreneurs. But experts say that despite the waste, the need for assistance is real, given the heavy reliance of Afghan governments on international money.

The worsening security situation in Afghanistan also significantly hampered project monitoring, as poor-quality construction went undetected, said Farhadi, the former Afghan government adviser.

Consulting with locals about their needs and the sustainability of the project once the project is complete, he urged US funding agencies to consider future projects. Oversee, supervise, oversee the progress and implementation of the project and audit each level of expenditure.

Going forward, Roggio said smaller, more manageable projects should be on the agenda. Building large, unmanageable projects that Afghanistan lacks the capacity and technical expertise for after 40 years of relentless war fuels the Taliban discourse that the government is corrupt, incompetent and unable to provide for the Afghan people , did he declare.

