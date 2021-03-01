Scottish Labor Leader Calls for Britain to Get Closer to a Single Market | Scottish Politics





Anas Sarwar said the Labor Party should shift its policy towards the European Union by moving the UK much closer to a single market and moving away from Keir Starmers who refuse to renegotiate Brexit.

The newly elected Scottish Labor leader told Scottish voters that he would urge Starmer to agree on a much closer relationship with the EU as the next general election draws closer as part of an effort to rebuild Labor’s appeal.

I support the EU. I want us to be as close to the European Union as possible. I have been advocating for us to have greater cooperation for single market and customs unions since the UK decided to leave the union. Sarwar told Guardian.

Sar Loire, who won the leadership contest on Saturday with a total vote of 57.6%, said his party faced a huge battle to rebuild support in Scotland. Although support for independence has disappeared in the last three polls, they still have the Labor Party in third place in 10 weeks until the elections in May, after the Scottish Nationalist Party and Tories.

Sturgeon is expected to rejoin the EU and independence, which will be the centerpiece of the SNP election campaign. A number of polls have shown that because of Nicola Sturgeons’ explicit support for the European Union, Labor Party voters switched support to the Scottish Nationalist before Brexit was completed. Since Boris Johnson became prime minister, support for independence has also skyrocketed.

Regarding Starmers’ decision to accept the Boris Johnson Brexit deal to reclaim the Red Wall, pro-Brexit voters in northern England, Sarwar said Scotland would be better off if Scotland maintained a much closer relationship with the EU.

In a clear warning to Starmer, Sarwar said Scotland was the original red wall. This was where the Labor vote first fell, and if the Scottish party hadn’t recovered significantly, Starmer would not have been able to win the next general election.

That doesn’t mean independence is the answer, he said. I still want Scotland to match the EU as closely as possible, but I have the idea that Scottish independence is a light-switching moment and it won’t be confusing and time consuming and won’t create more. The department is incredible.

Brexit wasn’t good for Scotland, but independence would be an amplifier multiplied by Brexit’s negative.

Sarwar admitted on Saturday that the Labor Party was in danger of alienating Jewish voters after being portrayed as the first minority leader of a major political party in Britain. There were complaints that ruled out Jewish politicians such as former Labor leader Ed Miliband, once Tory leader Michael Howard, and 19th-century Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli.

I don’t want us to briefly downplay the important achievements of the Jewish community across Scotland and England, he said. I was of course meant in terms of colors in terms of Asian backgrounds and Muslim heritage. I am very happy to clarify it.

Sarwar said after the May elections, political parties should address the Covid crisis, prioritize economic recovery, and rebuild public services, education and hospitals. He proposed an education recovery plan to provide catch-up classes to children during the summer.

He agreed with the SNP that the recovery would include a joint attack on rising child poverty rates, and that the increase in universal credit payments, temporarily introduced by the epidemic, should be permanent.

The SNP accused Labor’s Shadow Prime Minister Anneliese Dodds of refusing to accept the case in a BBC interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday. Sarwar said the Scottish government, run by the SNP, should also double the Scottish children’s per week allowance for families receiving Best Start initial grants by a factor of 10.

We need to increase the rate of universal credit. We have more and more families falling into poverty, which is unacceptable. I hope to do so all over the UK.

Child poverty is on the rise under SNPs and Tories. All political parties in the government have pledged to end child poverty, but now they are in power and child poverty is on the rise. And it is unacceptable.

But he added that the Brexit and Covid crises posed serious problems for UK governance and democratic responsibility. Britain believes that major reforms and major surgeries are needed. I think the UK is broken in many ways and doesn’t work for people.

I think people in Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff feel that disconnect. I think the people of Scotland feel that disconnect too. So I think we should prioritize UK reform and Covid recovery.

The next British elections are still far away, and we will have a lot of conversations with Keir and other colleagues while we head for that election and debate what I believe in Scotland’s best interests.

