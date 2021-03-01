Oil prices soar after progress on massive US stimulus bill





Mobile offshore drilling units stand in Cromarty Firth harbor in Cromarty, UK on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil prices rose by more than a dollar on Monday amid optimism in the global economy thanks to the progress of a huge US stimulus package and hopes of improving demand for oil as vaccines are deployed.

Brent futures for May rose $ 1.07, or 1.7%, to $ 65.49 a barrel at 0042 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $ 1.10, or 1.8%, to $ 62.60 a barrel.

“Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risky assets on the back of the US stimulus bill passed by the House and as central banks continue to sabotage noise to avoid the implicit financial tightening of the market “Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note Monday.

The US House of Representatives passed a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday. Democrats who control the chamber approved the sweeping measure with a majority partisan vote of 219 to 212 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats have planned a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without Republicans backing.

More positive news on the coronavirus vaccination front and signs of an improving Asian economy have also pushed prices up.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use, and U.S. officials said the first shipments would begin on Sunday.

J&J plans to ship more than 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by the middle of the year, enough to immunize nearly a third of Americans.

In Japan, a private survey showed factory activity was growing at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, adding to signs of a rebound in Asian growth.

On the flip side, investors are betting that this week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, will result in a return of supply. on the market.

“More supply needs to come into the market to ensure that OPEC + meets growing demand and keeps the internal discipline ducks in a row,” Innes added.

