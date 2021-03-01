The chart shows how the vaccine works





Pharmacist Murtaza Abdulkarim (L) administers the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to patients at a temporary immunization center consisting of pharmacists and pharmacist assistants at the Al-Abas Islamic Center in Birmingham, West Midlands on February 4th. , 2021.

Olly scarf | AFP | Getty images

The first real data obtained from the immunization program in London UK provided insight into how effective the vaccine was against Covid-19.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccines is the first vaccine to be approved and launched in the UK in December. Over 80s, medical workers and nursing home staff were the first to be vaccinated. Soon followed the shots developed by British frim AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Here are four charts summarizing how effective these vaccines are and how they play a role in fighting the epidemic.

Death to fall in the 85’s

It is noticeable that older people have been vaccinated for the first time since December 8th, and the Covid mortality rate is declining most rapidly at this age. The chart below shows Covid deaths in Scotland, with declines in the 85+ group shortly after the vaccination program started to keep pace. Click here for full data.

A surge in antibodies

A blood test study published last week by Imperial College London found that nearly 14% of the UK population now has antibodies to the coronavirus. While this doesn’t necessarily mean immunity, what’s interesting was the results of vaccinated people and how high their antibody levels were. 18,000 participants in the 155,000 study were vaccinated and the results are shown in the chart below. Click here for full data.

A separate study conducted in the UK found that the highest percentage of people who test positive for antibodies was 41%, aged 80 and over, which statisticians say “is likely due to the high vaccination rates in this group.”

Pfizer shot’s real effect

Public Health England has so far taken a closer look at how effective the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is at preventing symptomatic diseases. The chart below shows that one dose is 57% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease at age 80 and older (from 28 days after the first dose).

Vaccine effectiveness is calculated using a mathematical statistic called odds ratio. Click here for full data and methodology.

… and the AstraZeneca vaccine

Public Health Scotland also collected data on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for all age groups. According to the chart, four weeks after the first vaccination, the Pfizer-Bio Entec and Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by up to 85% and 94%, respectively. Click here to view the data and full methodology.

Since the start of vaccination, the UK has vaccinated all of the top 4 priority groups according to their goals. Currently, vaccinations over 50s are aimed at mid-April and all adults are targeted for vaccinations by the end of July, two months ahead of the previous target.

As of Sunday, more than 20 million people received the first vaccine, and nearly 800,000 people received both, according to government data.

The UK’s vaccination program was widely welcomed for its victory in the tragedy. According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has the 5th highest number of infections in the world after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, with more than 4.1 million infections recorded and 12.3,083 deaths, the 5th most fatality in the world. Recorded the number.

CNBC’s Bryn Bache contributed to this article.

