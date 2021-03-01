Another great weekend in the US shows growing travel demand





A sign of growing confidence in air travel, passenger traffic in the United States topped one million per day for the third weekend in a row. However, this time around, the numbers were just as good on Thursday February 25 as they were on Friday 26, a growing sign that customers are ready to get back on planes as the summer season begins to set in.

Airlines have seen relatively high passenger numbers this month, particularly around weekends. Photo: Getty Images High passenger numbers continue for the third weekend in a row

February turned out to be better than expected as the weekends saw a high number of travelers. Just looking at Fridays we can see the following uptrend:

February 5: 868,624 passengers February 12: 1,151,420 passengers February 19: 1,059,452 passengers February 26: 1,096,348 passengers

The weekend of the 12th is a bit odd in between, as it was the Friday before a long weekend with Presidents’ Day, so an even greater number of leisure passengers showed a willingness to fly. Outside of this weekend, numerous numbers from the 19 and 26 indicate that passengers are ready to board a plane in increasing numbers. These are some of the best numbers since they slipped after the winter break period.

Pleasure travelers showed a greater willingness to return than business travelers. Photo: Getty Images The good news continues for airlines

Consistently some of the worst travel days have been Tuesdays. Normally on a day of intense business travel, a U.S. airline Allegiant Air went so far as to essentially shut down operations that day with no flights scheduled for Tuesday. With most leisure travelers now flying, Tuesdays saw fewer passengers boarding an aircraft than on any other day. However, even these figures are encouraging. Here is the data for the last Tuesday:

February 2: 493,338 passengers February 9: 617,619 passengers February 16: 738,825 passengers February 23: 714,725 passengers

Those numbers, minus February 2, are reminiscent of some of the best months in U.S. air travel in 2020 after the start of the pandemic. It’s not just business travel, of course, but the increase in the number of passengers on non-leisure days is a good sign and will be necessary for airlines to move forward.

Not all upscale cabins are as full as some economy cabins. Photo: Getty Images Good signs for spring break?

The crisis has been anything but linear. Rising passenger numbers have done it all from stagnant growth and stagnant numbers to a sharp decline, leaving airlines to assess their schedules in the short term.

Given that, it’s incredibly difficult to say that these trends will continue until March. One of the biggest obstacles to increasing passenger numbers is travel restrictions. Passengers like to go to places that are open for dining and entertainment or that offer a host of outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing or even surfing. This has been a strong trend since last summer.

Leisure travelers primarily choose warm-weather, outdoor destinations. Photo: Getty Images

Spring break is approaching, and everyone’s guessing how the trip will turn out. If passengers are increasingly confident going to leisure destinations, the number of trips is likely to be relatively high. If current trends continue, perhaps more days in March could see the number of passengers cross the million-traveler count than any other month since March 2020.

International travel will depend heavily on a vaccine to reopen borders. In contrast, domestic travel is mostly related to what’s open where, which is one reason why the slow pace of vaccinations does not correlate with a slow return from travel.

In most places in the United States, restaurants and theme parks have reopened, but there are usually restrictions requiring outdoor dining or face masks in public places. Areas with entry restrictions typically require passengers to be tested prior to arrival or adhere to a strict quarantine period.

Better access to testing for travelers has enabled more passengers to travel. Photo: Getty Images

Ultimately things look good for Spring Break, but things can change at any time, too. If trends continue, the first quarter of 2021 could end up being the start of a sustained recovery in travel.

Are you planning to travel during spring break? Have you traveled in the past month? Let us know in the comments!

