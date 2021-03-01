British scientists confirm the arrival of brown marmorated stink bugs | Environment





It is brown and has a smell and will cause fear in the hearts of apples and other fruit growers.

Scientists have now confirmed that the brown frayed stink bug (Halyomorpha halys), a small flying insect that emits an unpleasant almond-like odor, arrived in England, perhaps in a packaging box.

Looking similar to the native shield bug, this insect is considered a pest in American and Southeast Asian households. From apples to cucumbers, it creates brown marks on fruits and vegetables, which are less aesthetically pleasing to the buyer and value.

The invasive stink worms will also worry about the UK’s booming wine industry. This is because if a large number moves to the grape bunch, the defense mechanisms can contaminate the delicate taste of the wine.

The brown worn out stink bug was found in the gardens of the Museum of Natural History on the hottest day last year, and has since been found in a house in Surrey. Its spread was mapped in a paper in the British Journal of Entomology and Natural History by the museum’s scientists and the Horticultural Institute NIAB EMR.

Coleoptera’s chief curator Max Barclay predicted it was only a matter of time before the stink bugs arrived in 2014. Now he said that he would not be able to eradicate it.

They will be established pretty quickly, and we’ve seen this in many invasive species before. If you find one or two, it’s everywhere, he said. Harlequin ladybugs from China arrived in 2006 and are now incredibly abundant.

According to Barclay, stinky worms move indoors during the winter and hibernate, so they will arrive on packaging, pallets and shipping boxes via world trade.

The brown frayed stink bug with a mottled brown shield-shaped case looks like a unique shield bug and resembles the spotted shield bug that arrived from Europe in 2011, another bug that appeared recently.

We have bigger shield bugs in the UK, but our native species are not at all important agricultural pests. Barclay said. However, this applies to a variety of fruits and vegetables, so people are quite concerned about it.

The stink bug entered the United States in 1998 and quickly established itself as an agricultural pest, and it was calculated that in 2010, eating damage caused an apple loss of $37 million (26.5 million).

However, Barclay said the number of bugs is likely to stabilize again after the initial invasion.

The Harlequin Ladybug population has skyrocketed and is now declining again. This happens because predators and parasites and diseases associated with these things eventually overtake them. Invasive species gradually move to the background and bother themselves before becoming part of the established fauna.

Climate change and global trade will make these stories more frequent.

The public has been invited to submit photos of potential sightings to the Natural History Museum Biodiversity Facebook group so scientists can identify and monitor the spread of stinky bugs.

